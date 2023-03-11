Tigres and América will star in one of the most attractive duels of matchday 11 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. Both the UANL team and the Águilas are two of the top candidates for the title and are in second and sixth place, respectively, in the general table. Prior to this important duel, Fernando Ortiz, technical director of the Azulcremas, sent a message to his rivals on this date.
‘El Tano’ was questioned about the strong investment made by the Tigres board for this championship. It is estimated that the cats spent about 22.3 million euros in the hiring of Fernando Gorriarán and Nicolás Ibáñez. To this we must add the transfer of Diego Lainez, who came to the university from Real Betis.
Fernando Ortiz assured that this issue is left aside once the game begins and he said he is very satisfied with the squad he currently has.
“The big bills are put aside when the whistle blows to start the game. That’s where you really see the value and the hierarchy. I’m extremely proud of the players I have”
– Fernando Ortiz in conference
Curiously, according to the Transfermarkt portal, Club América, and not Tigres, is the Mexican soccer team with the highest approximate market value. According to this specialized site, the value of the Eagles amounts to 77.20 million euros, while the cats, who are in second place on this list, have a squad value of 70.60 million euros.
