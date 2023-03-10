Chivas de Guadalajara and Puebla live contrasting moments in the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The Sacred Flock is currently in third position in the overall table, while those from the Strip are in 13th position. Veljko Paunovic’s project looks increasingly solid and he is signing a very interesting campaign.
This Friday, March 10, the camoteros will receive the rojiblancos at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. On paper, Chivas seems the clear favorite to take the three points from Angelópolis. However, Eduardo Arce, a Puebla strategist, affirms that his team is not intimidated by the Herd and that they will seek to close the tournament strong to qualify for the playoffs.
“It does not generate anything for us that they can arrive as favourites. Those are labels, but they also know what Puebla is playing at home and when we already have all the players. The team is strong to face this closing of the tournament”
– Eduardo Arce in conference
The Puebla strategist will be able to count on the returns of Pablo Parra, Daniel Aguilar and Facundo Waller for the duel against Chivas. Arce considered that the duel against the rojiblancos could be important, since they would link two victories in a row.
“In Mexican soccer it has always been like that. It is more important to have a good closing of the tournament (…) Now a victory against Chivas can generate something very positive for us to close the tournament”
– Eduardo Arce in conference
In their last five matches, Chivas has achieved two wins, two draws and only one loss against Puebla.
#message #Eduardo #Arce #Chivas #prior #match
Leave a Reply