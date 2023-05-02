Without a doubt, the Monterrey Soccer Club is one of the favorite candidates to lift the Mexican soccer championship and that is that they closed their participation in the final phase with a resounding victory against the National University Club and reached 40 points.
The team of Victor Manuel Vucetich He will have a week off while he meets his rival for the quarterfinals that will come out this weekend once the playoffs take place.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
In such a way that, with his eyes on the Liguilla, the South American winger expressed himself on social networks to motivate and excite the Monterrey fans prior to the start of the final phase.
“Happiness is the power to enjoy the present. The first goal has been met. Let’s go team, step by step. Finals,” he wrote.
It should be noted that Cruz Azul, Atlas, Puebla, Atlético de San Luis and Santos Laguna, are the possible rivals of the Sultana del Norte team in the quarterfinals, since they will face the worst team in the standings.
#message #Duván #Vergara #Liguilla
Leave a Reply