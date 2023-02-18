Mexico.- Actress Demi Moore expresses her feelings publicly regarding her ex-husband Bruce Willis, Well, it was published on various news portals that he is in poor health after suffering from frontotemporal dementia.

The family of actor Bruce Willis is going through bad times after being informed by the doctors that he suffers from the aforementioned disease, and his ex-wife Demi Moore in her social rees thinks about it.

“Our family wanted to begin by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible amount of love, support, and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis. In that spirit, we wanted to provide you with an update on our loving husband, father, and friend. as we now have a deeper understanding of what she is experiencing,” Demi writes on Instagram

In addition, Demi Moore, 60 years old and originally from Roswell, New Mexico, USA, also cites that Bruce’s condition has progressed due to frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD) that he suffers from.

Demi Moore, Bruce Willis and part of their family living together. Instagram photo

“Unfortunately, the challenges with communication are just one symptom of the illness Bruce is facing. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

At the end of March 2022, Bruce Willis’s family reported via Instagram that he was retiring from the stage because he suffered from aphasia, a disease that affects communication and speech.

Now, the family of the 67-year-old actor and star of films like ‘Twelve Monkeys’ and ‘The Fifth Element’, has revealed his definitive diagnosis in which he announces that He has frontotemporal dementia.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis. Instagram photo

Demi Moore and Bruce Wilis were married between 1987 and 2000, they had three children and despite their separation they maintained a friendship that has remained through the years.

Bruce and Demi, their children, and his current wife, Emma Heming, and their other two daughters together, They have known how to live together as a big family and on Instagram they share images that show what their coexistence is like.