The message that ‘Chapo’ Guzmán sent to President AMLO from jail

'Chapo Guzman' and AMLO
EFE / José Méndez. EFE
‘Chapo Guzman’ and AMLO
José Refugio, lawyer for the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, was in charge of publicizing the letter.
January 17, 2023, 11:15 A.M.
José Refugio, lawyer for the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, assures that Joaquín el ‘Chapo’ Guzmán seeks to send a message to the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
The lawyer will speak with Ciro Gómez Leyva on his program on ‘Radio Formula’, according to the journalist this morning. In this regard, the news host mentioned that this event is newsworthy, so they agreed to hold the call with José Refugio.
“He has never seen sunlight in six years in prison, the food is of terrible quality, he has not received more than three visitors, while the other prisoners are allowed to see their families five or six times a month“José Refugio said on the news, regarding the situation that ‘Chapo’ lives in prison in the US.
El ‘Chapo’ Guzmán is imprisoned and sentenced to life imprisonment in a Colorado prison, in the United States, a country that extradited him to try him for drug trafficking crimes, considering him with the Sinaloa Cartel.
The supposed message that Guzmán Loera seeks to send to AMLO is framed on the eve of the trial of Genaro García Luna, former Secretary of Public Security during the government of Felipe Calderón.
*News in development…
*With information from El Universal (Mexico) / GDA
January 17, 2023, 11:15 A.M.
