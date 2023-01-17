Tuesday, January 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The message that ‘Chapo’ Guzmán sent to President AMLO from jail

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 17, 2023
in World
0


close

‘Chapo Guzman’ and AMLO

Photo:

EFE / José Méndez. EFE

‘Chapo Guzman’ and AMLO

José Refugio, lawyer for the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, was in charge of publicizing the letter.

José Refugio, lawyer for the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, assures that Joaquín el ‘Chapo’ Guzmán seeks to send a message to the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

See also  Kaliningrad, the new front of tensions between Russia and the European Union

The lawyer will speak with Ciro Gómez Leyva on his program on ‘Radio Formula’, according to the journalist this morning. In this regard, the news host mentioned that this event is newsworthy, so they agreed to hold the call with José Refugio.

He has never seen sunlight in six years in prison, the food is of terrible quality, he has not received more than three visitors, while the other prisoners are allowed to see their families five or six times a month“José Refugio said on the news, regarding the situation that ‘Chapo’ lives in prison in the US.

El ‘Chapo’ Guzmán is imprisoned and sentenced to life imprisonment in a Colorado prison, in the United States, a country that extradited him to try him for drug trafficking crimes, considering him with the Sinaloa Cartel.

The supposed message that Guzmán Loera seeks to send to AMLO is framed on the eve of the trial of Genaro García Luna, former Secretary of Public Security during the government of Felipe Calderón.

See also  War in Ukraine, Vietnam syndrome: we are moving towards the division in two of the country

*News in development…

Trends WEATHER
*With information from El Universal (Mexico) / GDA

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#message #Chapo #Guzmán #President #AMLO #jail

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Nine Sanctions Packages: What's Included

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result