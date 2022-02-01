The Colombia selection lives crucial hours in his intention to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The team he leads Reinaldo Wheel is today outside the qualifying zone for the World Cup.

Colombia plays this Tuesday against Argentina in Córdoba and hopes to get a win after six dates without winning and without scoring goals, so as not to lose the illusion of reaching the World Cup.

(You may be interested. Analysis: Argentina vs. Colombia, game of maximum attention)

In the last few hours, campaigns and messages of support for the team have been seen. One of them was sent by the captains of the 20 teams in the first division of Colombian soccer.

The captains of the League, with the National Team

Through the social networks of the Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro), the 20 players expressed their support for the work of the National Team and affirmed the idea that as long as there is the possibility of advancing, they will continue with their support.

The captains who appeared in the video were Teófilo Gutiérrez (Cali), Andrés Cadavid (Medellín), Camilo Ayala (Pasto), Ramiro Sánchez (Unión Magdalena), Juan Camilo Chaverra (Bucaramanga), Iván Scarpeta (Jaguares), Daniel Londoño (Envigado ), Stalin Motta (La Equidad), Carlos Mosquera (Patriotas), Luis Carlos Ruiz (Cortuluá), Fainer Torijano (Once Caldas), Mackalister Silva (Millionaires), Daniel Cataño (Tolima), Jhonny Vásquez (Pereira), Jéfferson Duque ( Nacional), Christian Marrugo (Golden Eagles), José Luis Chunga (Oil Alliance), Germán Mera (Junior), Leandro Castellanos (Santa Fe) and Adrián Ramos (America).

(In other news: Jorge Luis Pinto, face to face: should the National Team change venue?)

The match between Argentina and Colombia will be played this Tuesday at 6:30 in the afternoon.

SPORTS