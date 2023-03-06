“Individually I never speak. I liked the team, they tried the 95 minutes to go looking for the result. We were not effective, they were. It hurts, of course it hurts. I analyze the rest quietly in the office”: Fernando Ortiz after defeat by América

📽 @higypop | https://t.co/mCsSuUimru pic.twitter.com/yXC3zNiaQV

– The Hobby (@laaficion) March 5, 2023