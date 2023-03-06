After the defeat that the Tuzos de Pachuca gave Club América away in the first minutes of the match, the cream-blue fans were heard at the Azteca Stadium and demonstrated against their goalkeeper, Oscar Jimenez, who has earned criticism and boos from a sector of the azulcrema fans after being pointed out for some mistakes that have cost the team.
Regarding this situation, in the press conference after the match, the Argentine coach assured that he would calmly analyze the situation at the cream-blue gate.
“I will analyze it coldly. The fans have every right to express themselves as they want, I am the coach, if not someone come to direct. I am calm, I know the decisions I have to make for the good of the institution”
– Fernando Ortiz.
Similarly, the tano made it clear that he will never speak individually about any of his footballers since he prioritizes the group and that is why he did not comment on the performances of the booed Jimenez and layun.
“Individually I never speak. I liked the team, they tried the 95 minutes to go looking for the result. We were not effective, they were. It hurts, of course it hurts. I analyze the rest calmly in the office, ”he said without reproaching his footballers for anything.
Finally, ortiz He took charge of the adverse score against those from Coapa, but he did not fail to underline the position that he perceived from his leaders with everything and that they thrashed them in the first 20 minutes. On the other hand, he said that the score did not reflect what the game was.
“I am responsible, but at the same time I am satisfied that the team went looking for it. When the team shows that it is going to look for a discount against a difficult team, I like it. The game was not for that marker. Yes, he is a rival that with the slightest distraction or inattention can convert you and he converted us, ”he concluded.
