The Colombia selection of soccer, which is preparing for a crucial match against Peru, in the qualifying round for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, sent a message of support for Egan Bernal, who is recovering after suffering a serious road accident on Monday.

According to the most recent medical report issued by the Sabana University Clinic, the 2019 Tour de France and 2021 Giro d’Italia champion is progressing favorably after having undergone two surgeries, one to correct a fractured femur and patella in the right leg and another, to alleviate the fracture of vertebrae and a herniated disc.

The video of support from the Colombian National Team to Egan

The group of players of the National Team, led by the team captain, Radamel Falcao Garcia, He sent a message of support to the cyclist on the social networks of the National Team.

Falcao was the spokesman for the team to issue the message: “Egan, we send you greetings from the Colombian National Team, all our prayers for you at this time. May you recover very soon and hopefully we will see you on the streets of the world, representing to the country as you have always done”, said the ‘Tigre’.

Falcao had already demonstrated to support Egan

Falcao was one of the first to join the voices of support from athletes around the world after the accident suffered by Egan on Monday, when he crashed into the back of an inter-municipal bus, while training for the time trials with his teammates. Ineos Grenadiers: Daniel Felipe Martínez, Brandon Rivera, the Spanish Omar Fraile, the Costa Rican Andrey Amador and the Ecuadorian Ríchard Carapaz.

According to the latest medical report, Egan’s pain is being controlled and his recovery from the operations has so far been satisfactory.

