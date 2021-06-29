After unpublished details of the legal guardianship that Britney Spears father has over her were revealed, Christina Aguilera put aside her alleged rivalry – fed more by the press than by direct crossings between the two – and gave him all his support through social networks.

“These last few days I have been thinking about Britney and everything that is happening. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, who wants to have control of her own destiny is not allowed to live life as she wants, “the artist wrote this Monday on Twitter, and accompanied the publication of a photo in which they can be seen to both, together and as children.

And he added: “Be silenced, ignored, harassed or denying support from your ‘close ones’ is the most exhausting, devastating and degrading thing imaginable. The mental and emotional damage what this can do to the human spirit is not something to be taken lightly. “

He also argued that “Every woman should have right to his own body, his own reproductive system, his own intimacy, his own space, his own healing, and his own happiness. “

“While I am not behind closed doors of this highly layered and personal, yet public conversation, all I can do is share from my heart what I have heard, read and seen in the media, “he remarked.

And he added: “The conviction and desperation of this request for freedom leads me to believe that this person i once knew he has been living without the compassion or decency of those in control. “

Then the five-time Grammy winner continued, “To a woman who has worked under conditions and under pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you that deserves all the freedom possible to live your happiest life. “

“My heart goes out to Britney. He deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world, “he closed.

In this way, Aguilera’s message of support joins that of dozens of celebrities from around the world, who demonstrated after the pop-star appeared before the Justice in Los Angeles to ask for an end to the “abusive control” that her father exercises over her, according to a settlement sealed in 2008.

“The guardianship of my father won’t let me live my own life. It should have ended years ago. I want her to end up without being evaluated, “Spears said by video conference.

In addition, he said that he wants to get married and have children again. However, his guardians “do not let him go to the doctor” to remove the IUD, because “they don’t want me to have children“.

The “enmity” between Aguilera and Spears

From childhood, Aguilera and Spears traveled the same path to fame and had parallel careers. As a result of the similarities, the press insisted on comparing them and even showing them as antagonistic and estranged characters, despite the fact that neither of them showed conflicts with the other.

Its beginnings were in The Mickey Mouse Club, between 1993 and 1994, during their adolescence. Since then, there have been certain episodes that contributed to fuel an alleged rivalry.

From love conflicts (the media suggested that Aguilera was in love with Justin timberlake, another of the protagonists of the American program and future boyfriend of Spears), until the remembered kiss between the pop-star and Madonna in the MTV Awards 2003 (he also did the same with Aguilera, but only the kiss with Britney was replicated on the covers of magazines).

Madonna kiss Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

“There’s been a lot of talk that we don’t get along the truth is that we don’t have much contact, “Aguilera clarified during one of his appearances as a jury for The Voice.

