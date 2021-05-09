Pope Francis expressed his worry this Sunday due to the violent incidents in Colombia, which have already caused dozens of deaths and injuries, during a message delivered at the end of the Sunday prayer of the Angelus leaning over the Plaza de San Pedro.

“I express my concern about the tensions and violent confrontations in Colombia that have caused many dead and injured“said Francisco, who greeted the dozens of Colombians who came with their country’s flags to the Plaza de San Pedro.

“There are many Colombians here, we pray for your country”the Supreme Pontiff told them, after calling for an end to violence also in Jerusalem and Kabul.

The crisis in the coffee country does not give truce. On Saturday, Colombians took to the streets again, on the eleventh day of protests against the government of Iván Duque.

The social mobilizations began on April 28 to ask for the fall of the already withdrawn tax reform, but now they have opened the range to many other demands that include the departure of the Duque government and the end of police brutality.

Dozens of Colombians came to Plaza San Pedro to pray for their country. Photo: EFE

At least 27 people died During the conference, as reported by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Ombudsman’s Office in a document in which they clarified that of those deaths, 11 are directly linked to the events, seven are “in verification” and there are nine that are not related to the protests.

However, the NGO Temblores documented 37 fatalities, 1,708 cases of abusive use of force, at least 26 victims of ocular assault, 234 cases of physical violence and 934 arbitrary arrests against protesters, as well as cases of sexual violence against 11 people.

Colombians in the Vatican, during the Sunday prayer of the Angelus. Photo: EFE

