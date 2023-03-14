“WE ARE A VERY TOUGH RIVAL”

Maxi Meza commented where the Clásicos are played and his intentions in the next one:

💬 “The games are discussed on the field, we are going to go for everything, for those three points because they are going to be very important”

📹 @quirino_galvan pic.twitter.com/eJQlEFIMKg

– ONCE Diary (@oncediariomx) March 13, 2023