It’s a different week in Monterrey and it’s because it’s a Monterrey classic week where tigers and striped They will face each other again this coming weekend in one more edition of the royal classic.
Both teams arrive in different circumstances that could influence the mood of the teams, and that is that the cats have just lost to America with a score of 0-2 at the university stadium and today they will have the return of their match against Orlando City In the concachampions, in the event of being eliminated, the spirits to face Vucetich’s team will not be the best.
On the other hand, the gang arrives in excellent shape after their victory last Sunday against Pachuca with a score of 1-2 that reaffirmed them as super leaders of the MX League.
Faced with this good moment, the albiazul boss ‘Tato’ Noriega was confident of obtaining a good result against the university students next weekend.
“We have done different things this tournament, a negative streak with Cruz Azul visiting, another against Puebla, Vuce had not beaten Almada, so we are going to break that streak too”
– Jose Antonio Noriega
Another who also spoke about the classic Regio was Maxi Meza, although with more caution, since he indicated that it will be a difficult rival, despite the moment they are going through, so they must respect it and focus on trying to impose their game next weekend. week.
“It’s going to be a difficult opponent, we’re going to continue setting up the matches as we’ve been doing, everyone in the team is generating, we’ll go with the respect that the rival is owed but we also have to impose our game”
– Maximilian Meza
It will undoubtedly be a match not to be missed as the cats will seek to change the image they have left in recent games and the albiazules want to confirm that their good moment is not something that the other teams in the league should take lightly.
