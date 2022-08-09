After what ESPN released the news that the Mexican midfielder rafael baca will continue in the Celeste Machine of Cruz Azul for at least one more season, thanks to the automatic renewal clause that he had in his contract, a former cement soccer player spoke about this situation.
It was through his Twitter account that the historic Argentine cement striker, Emmanuel Villareplied the journalist’s tweet ESPN, Leon Lecandawhere he announces the news of the renewal of Roof and the former player did not hesitate to regret that the same fortune of renewing automatically did not happen to him when a few years ago he wanted to stay in the La Noria team.
“How the contracts have changed in the Machine. When I wanted to renew, they did not accept any clause so that I could project myself two or three years in the team. Neither games played, nor minutes, nor goals per tournament, nothing It was more than obvious that they wanted to clean me, “ex-attacker Celeste said on the social network.
Emmanuel Villa arrived at Cruz Azul from the Derby County from England where he had the opportunity to play in the Second and First Divisions, although previously he had already had a spell in Mexico with Atlas and UAG Tecosspent three years with the capital team between 2009 and 2012 where he played 132 games, scored 66 goals and gave 19 assists.
Upon his departure from La Noria, he paraded through several other Mexican soccer clubs, defending the colors of Pumas UNAM, Tigres UANL, Querétaro and Celaya until the time of his retirement.
