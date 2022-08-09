How the contracts have changed on the machine! 😳

When I wanted to renew, they did not accept any clause so that I could project myself for 2 or 3 years in the team! Neither games played, nor minutes, nor goals per tournament, nothing! It was more than obvious that they wanted to clean me! 😔 https://t.co/D675122MPC

– Emanuel “Tito” Villa (@TitoVilla1982) August 9, 2022