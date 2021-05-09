Concern for the health of former Santa Fe governor Carlos Reutemann led his daughter this Sunday to spread a public message about the situation. “Daddy’s condition did not get worse“, he affirmed regarding the painting of” Lole “, who remains in intensive therapy in a private health center in Rosario.

Through her Twitter account, Cora Reutemann emphasized the work of the doctors who treat her father. On the current situation, he remarked: “They are doing everything possible to get me out of this critical situation“.

According to the last part prior to the transfer from the provincial capital, the national senator had suffered a “hemodynamic decompensation.”

“Thank you for the forces that you send to him and my family, “wrote the daughter of the former Formula 1 driver on social networks.

In addition to the short text, she included an old photo in which she can be seen playing with her father and mother María Noemí Claudia Bobbio. “Mimicha” was the legislator’s first wife, with whom he also had Mariana, his other daughter.

The “Lole” had admitted Wednesday afternoon to the Santa Fe Sanatorium to undergo a series of studies. His situation became public the next day and hours later it was confirmed that he had been transferred from a general ward to the intensive care area. At that time they ruled out that he had coronavirus.

This Saturday, spokesmen for the private hospital in the provincial capital reported that Reutemann had a “new episode of digestive bleeding“As a result, there was a” downward trend in blood pressure and worsening of biochemical parameters. “

As a result of this diagnosis, they decided to transfer him to Rosario, according to the statement signed by Dr. Sebastián del Pazo, coordinator of the institution’s clinical department.

The national senator was transported by medical helicopter to the Sanatorio Parque, one of the most important in the city.

Miguel Lifschitz, another former governor of Santa Fe, is in the building located on Bulevar Oroño and Córdoba. The president of the Chamber of Deputies of Santa Fe is also in intensive care, although he has been in that condition for almost three weeks due to complications derived from the contagion of coronavirus confirmed on April 11.

Reutemann is 79 years old and his third consecutive term expires in December as representative of Santa Fe in the upper house.

He entered Congress for the first time in 1995 after completing his first term as the highest authority of the provincial Executive. In 1999 he resigned from the bench to return to that position as the winning candidate of the Justicialista Party (PJ) and successor to Jorge Obeid.

Later he was elected again to resume legislative activity, although the last renewal in 2015 found him as a reference to the PRO and distanced from Peronism.

