Food and emotions are intimately related: since one is born he receives food through such an intimate act that not only nourishes but also contributes love, belonging and security. But that is only the beginning because throughout childhood and adolescence that particular nutritional relationship with food is forged.

The problem arises when food begins to manage emotions, whether problems, joys or vicissitudes of life; and a dysfunctional relationship with food and emotions is built, which is often reinforced at the social level when the extreme thinness It is associated with successto the love and al recognition. It is then that many people enter a vicious circle of restrictive diets, Compulsive exercise And binge, hell for physical and mental health.

In ‘dare to eat your life’ (Grijalbo) the therapist specialized in anxiety for food and teacher in positive psychology Miriam Salinas (@MiriamnutriMocional) Explain how break with the culture of the diet, Identify and transcend the most common types of hunger, overcome binge and learn to accept the Body diversity. But he also does it from an approach from his personal history, open -hearted, counting his relationship with food since he began in the high swimming competition at age 9, he was a medalist for 10 years in the championships of Spain and came to win gold in 200 m. He prepared at 18 for the Atlanta Olympic Games but finally withdrew from elite sport with that feeling of “broken toy” that made him lived from his body, his mind and his emotions for a while.

Why did you decided to address this issue from the emotional nude and the story of your own experience?









I wanted to structure the two book in two parts, one in which I wanted to have chronologically what I lived and another in which I provide useful tools as a tool. It is true that I doubted a lot when I thought about including that sincerence or emotional nude in the first part. But I did it because my experience accompanying many people, especially women, and even what I personally lived is that there is a lot of guilt and shame associated with these processes. I have met 50 or 60 -year -old women who had normalized some patterns or behaviors that did not relate to a bad relationship with food and in fact no one in their environment knew that sometimes they did not ate throughout the day or that at some point they had suffered a bulimia.

I think that expressing it in a more humanistic way implies lowering that guilt and that shame that I often find myself and that often prevents them from asking for help and even taking responsibility for it. That is why in the second part I already contribute more practical tools or techniques so that they can be responsible.

How does that guilt and that shame affect?

Prevents them from moving forward. They feel like small monsters and do not want anyone to see that part of them. But the worst part is that it is increasingly difficult to hide it because it becomes bigger. They want to control their relationship with food more and get more out of time, they want to be increasingly perfect and they feel more imperfect.

It is what I felt. In fact that sincerence cost me a lot but it made a meaning because I not only speak as a professional who tells you about a DSM-5 but I speak as a person who can have a TCA or a disorderly or anxiety relationship with food and also addresses the deep layers. In fact I explain that aesthetics or wanting to feel thin is only the tip of the iceberg, it is a consequence of a lot of things.

Has an opinion about his book arrived?

Yes, there is something that makes them relax when they read it that not only has to do with identification, but with the fact of feeling that there is a process and that can be transcended. One of the myths in psychiatry is that the TCA never heals and the message I give is another. And I have also felt that the part of the practical tools are serving them.

What emotions are usually normalized and invisible in eating disorders?

I address this issue with two lines of action. One is the psycho -emotional part, which is where everything begins, which is what has to do with that person does not know how to manage certain emotions and end up managing them through eating or restricting food. That is a first phase in which he begins to be dysfunctional because that person handles his life, his joys, his sorrows and any other vicissitude through the food or the absence of it.

And the second phase occurs when the culture of the diet already enters and that person begins to feel that his body is not suitable or is not the one that is desirable. The diet culture defends an XXS model that implies that if it is not achieved, that person will not be belonging, successful or loved. And who does not want to be loved? That is when we can refer to these items of the diet culture that we have internalized and that are very close to being eating disorders. Things of diet culture are being normalized that should not be normal: from severe restrictions to that kind of moralistic connotation that is sometimes attributed to food.

I have to clarify, however, that in many cases those people are aware of what they were feeling only that they gave them a different sense. For example, making many restrictions gives false control and can occur if you are very hungry for security. In fact, some people believe that controlling food and their body have the magical thinking that they will control their life, especially when their life is chaos. That is why they are hooked on those restrictions that paradoxically lead to a food and a prison life.

It must, therefore, that person who decides if he wants to continue so or wants to get out of that life.

The diet culture is introjected with a very heavy message: that we all have to reach a certain standard body.

We are diverse bodily, but the diet culture sells you that if you eat in a certain way and exercise, you will have that body. And that is a lie. But it is veble. And in fact it is sold. Behind the culture of the diet there is a form of gender violence that leaves the helpless woman. If that person spends all day thinking about whether or not to eat or what to eat or not, whether they go to the gym or are not spending a lot of vital energy that will not allow them to face life strongly.

All that energy goes through the sink. And it is difficult to get out of there, but if you become aware you can at least purify the information that is put in your head.

When eating, does the emotional component weigh more than the physiological component?

It is important to be aware that we are not robots and that there is body diversity. We can see clear that they are selling a motorcycle if they tell us that if we eat in a certain way and we do a certain exercise we can measure 2.10 meters like our nephew. But when they sell me that I can reach a size 36 we do not see clear that it is not possible to have it because if I arrive I will be famous. The fact of having that empowers knowledge, takes you a little out of the pattern that try to sell and allows you to move towards that psychoeducation that values ​​non -“pesocentrist” or “fat” medicine. ”

We must not do green juices but of that message that indicates body diversity and that makes us feel uncomfortable in our corporality. We must do social networks, people, lexicon and conversations that think about the bodies of others and that are talking about food all the time.

How do you address the therapeutic relationship in this regard?

I do not tell them what they have to do, I help them to realize themselves. First they should know that there is that diversity and then they have to purify that information that continues to perpetuate the fat and diet culture.

I am not talking about resigning nor do I apologize for the defendants. I only talk about being more at peace because today there is overeatment. I can even tell you that many of my patients almost know more of nutrition than a nutritionist. But what is needed is to help that person to self -regulate and not always depend on a person who tells him what he has to eat.

The media is also asked for responsibility with this issue, because there is a thin line that can lead to obesity no longer focus on health …

It is something that they often tell me in networks when I talk about these issues. But when they tell me that I do an apology for obesity I tell you that I am talking about respect, not to exalt anything. What does health have to do with what a person despite or with their appearance? Medical tests measure health, not weight.

It is, therefore, to respect the individual and let each one take responsibility for their health. It has gone from aesthetic pressure to “salutism.” But things are not said for health, they don’t care about that person’s health, they say because that person has tremendous fat. I will take care of my health!

And we must also add something important: no human being will improve from signaling and fear. Moreover, in societies where there is more diet culture, there is more obesity. Not because there are more processed, but because there is more oppression, there is more compulsion.

Some of my patients do not want to go to the doctor because all they tell them is to lose weight. But you have to see what has been behind. They do not do any evidence, they only tell them to lose weight.

When you point out, you don’t help the individual and respect him. The culture of the diet generates fear and guilt. You have to get out of generalizations.

What is really a bad relationship with food?

When I ask a person what they would choose to eat if the food did not have kilocalories, one begins to enter the authentic reflection on this. The issue is not so much food and the body. And from there comes the fat man and the fear of gaining and, deep down, the fear of not belonging. We all want to belong to survive. In the background, self -image is the emotionality that I have inhabited my body. If my emotionality is shit and I feel fatal with my body because I have raised with great judgment that self -image will be damaged and it will give the same if I have a 32 as a 48 because I will continue to feel badly inhabiting my body, lose weight what weights or make the diet you do.

That is why you have to work on what is behind all that and reprogram that damaged software.

When you see someone eat a lot of information about how that person is at that time. The relationship with food can serve as a path of self -discovery and will give information about how that person is at that time. The food must be one more thing, we must not rely on food for everything because that is where a problem can begin to appear.