For decades, Coca-Cola ads represented a television phenomenon becoming every advertiser’s dream. The brand’s premieres in the Christmas and summer seasons, music festivals and, above all, major sporting events, associated the traditional soft drink with moments of emotional consumption.

Each one was accompanied with jingles and slogans that became part of a popular language in the eighties and nineties: “The spark of life”, “Enjoy Coca-Cola and a smile”, “Coca-Cola is the World Cup Wave “,” Always Coca-Cola “, and several more.

Over time, cultural transformation, new consumer habits, different lifestyles and drastic changes in regulations, motivated hundreds of companies to diversify their products and modify their communication. For me, Coca-Cola, more than a soft drink, was always a sensation: seeing its “old-new” ads on television meant the start of the Olympic Games or the eve of the World Cup.

Of all of them, I fondly remember a version that began starring the legendary Steelers lineman, Mean Joe Greene. Beaten, defeated and in pain, the defender left the field through the tunnel while a boy told him that he was the best offering him his Coca-Cola. Greene accepted by sipping it and giving her his sweater. The ad became a franchise that later starred Zico in the Portuguese version and Maradona in Spanish. Unforgettable are the spots prior to the World Cup in Spain 82 that proposed a movement around a ball, and those of Mexico 86, where Azteca moved with the wave of the National Team.

When Cristiano, with pretenses of moral superiority, minimized a bottle of Coca-Cola at a press conference, they had to explain to him that this company, with its historic investments in sports sponsorships, has been fundamental in its development.

José Ramón Fernández Gutiérrez de Quevedo