The president of Conmebol, Alejandro Dominguezsent a message from Qatari lands to CONCACAF, regarding the return of Mexico to the South American competitions (Copa América, Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana), where it has not participated since 2016.
Dominguez He considered that what has been seen in the Qatar 2022 World Cup is that the two confederations of the American Continent should not remain separate, since one of the other is needed to help the growth of soccer on the continent.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
In Qatar 2022 Concacaf only had one representative in the round of 16, the United States, and the other three that participated were eliminated in the group stage: Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. For its part, Conmebol came with two favorite teams to win the tournament, Brazil, which was eliminated in the quarterfinals and only Argentina remains with chances in the semifinals.
“We are always in conversation with Víctor Montagliani, my colleague from Concacaf, we are always in an open and constant dialogue because we know that we can help just as Concacaf can give us a hand”
– Alexander Dominguez.
“If there is something that this World Cup has shown, it is that we need each other, we cannot experience matches, because when two teams from the same confederation play, it is much more neutral, but when two different confederations play, the teams encounter different problems, which which shows that we have to see the feasibility also with Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania”.
The South American manager acknowledged that although a few years ago the return of Mexican soccer to South America was close, however, currently there is nothing concrete other than the talks that they constantly hold with the representatives of all the confederations.
“Until now there is nothing concrete, there are always and there have been conversations since 2016 and until now, they continue to be. We do the same with other confederations and hopefully it can be done. We are always open to dialogue, ”he added.
Due to a problem with the scheduling of the tournaments, the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF)made the decision to stop participating in Conmebol competitions after participating in the 2016 edition of the Copa Libertadores.
That same year, the Mexican team made its last appearance in the Copa América Bicentenario, held in the United States, and the one that will be remembered for the elimination at the hands of the Chilean team with a historic 7-0 win.
#message #president #CONMEBOL #CONCACAF
Leave a Reply