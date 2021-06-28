The note left at the bar by the parents of little Nicola Tanturli: this is what they wrote

Leonardo and Giuseppina, the child’s parents Nicola Tanturli, in a ticket left at Cafe of the country, they wanted to thank all the people who have come forward for help them. The disappearance of their 21-month-old baby left many with bated breath, but luckily everything ended in the best possible way.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

These two parents experienced adramatic experience, which shook them. However, thanks to the work of the police, volunteers and all the newspapers, they had the happy ending they hoped for.

After almost a week, they wanted to leave a ticket at the bar of Quadalto. The couple wanted to thank all for what they have done for them. They wrote:

Thank you all. The most heartfelt thanks go to the institutions and to all the people who did their utmost to find the baby. In particular, we thank the mayor Phil, the commander Porfida, the parish priest Don Alessandro who rang the bells at the news of the discovery and the whole town was moved because they understood that the little one was safe and sound.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

But above all we want to thank the citizens of Palazzuolo and the neighboring municipalities, for the exceptional participation, truly moving.

The drama of the disappearance of little Nicola Tanturli

There disappeared of this child took place on the evening of Monday 21 June. Parents realized he wasn’t in his bed around midnight and they quickly started all searches.

At 9 the next morning, desperate since what happened, they decided to ask Help to the police. The agents, given the tender age of the child, alerted the prefecture and implemented the search plan for missing persons.

The happy ending has arrived 36 hours later, when the journalist of ‘La Vita in Diretta’, Giuseppe Di Tommaso, he found little Nicola under one escarpment. It was about 3 km from his home, safe and sound.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

The investigators, after transporting him to the hospital, continued with the investigations. However, at the moment they do not appear to be there criminal liability towards parents. According to the agents, the whole thing was a tragic one fatality, which fortunately ended in the best way.