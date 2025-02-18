A “surreal” moment and a “totally unexpected” situation, as Frank Blanco explained, which has happened this afternoon during the direct of ‘Late‘(Telecinco). They look like ghost things … “or hackers,” said the main protagonist of this ‘plot’, Luis Pliego. And it is that the journalist has received a text message from the telephone number that had María Teresa Campos as headline.

From the mobile of the deceased presenter, these words came to the journalist of the heart: “My dear Luis, I send you a kiss with a lot of love.” He replied: “Who are you?” The replica of the alleged María Teresa Campos: “A kiss from infinity.” Finally, Pliego said: “How have you achieved this phone?” Luis Pliego has shown in the program a screenshot with that conversation and claimed that he had stayed stone when he saw it. «I am in shock, really. I did not give credit first and did not understand anything. Then I have thought about how it could be, where it could come from, because it is clear that that number had been discharged when Teresa died, ”said Frank Blanco, Verónica Dulanto and the collaborators who were in this edition of ‘ Late. ‘

Carmen Borrego He has quickly contacted Luis Pliego and has entered live, by phone, to talk to the presenters and the journalist. She has been incredulous and has confessed that, first, she has overwhelmed what happened. «I don’t understand anything, really. That comes to happen to me and gives me something. I run away! ”He said. Then, he has stressed that they discharged the number. «Wow, myself was the one that offered that phone to the company so it is impossible. I continue with the number saved, yes, and I have the chat I had with my mother, I imagine that my sister the same, ”he said on the set.

About what could be after this authentic ‘file x’, both Luis Pliego As Carmen Borrego consider that it is a kind of “heavy joke that does a lot of damage.” «It is clear that it must be someone who has managed to hack that number and I don’t know what grace will have seen this issue. It is something that can do a lot of harm and should not be, ”said Carmen Borrego.









One more anecdote in the life of Daughters of María Teresa Camposnow immersed in the exclusive Terelu and his next theater debut. “That she tells you but it will surely make it great,” he ended up saying Borrego.