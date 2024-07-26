The Mexican television presenter Paco Stanley, murdered at the end of 1999 in Mexico City, read a message that Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada would send him, This was live during one of his television programs and the moment came to light again after the arrest of the drug lord that occurred this day in El Paso, Texas, at the hands of US authorities.

Reading the message read by Paco Stanley that he would send you Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada It is part of the documentary ‘El show: crónica de un asesinato’, which premiered in 2023 and is said to have taken place on the television show ‘¡Pácatelas!’. Paco Stanley is said to have experienced an unexpected and tense moment.

“Receive a small gift from your friend Mayo Zambada, from Culiacán, “We are here with your family and children… please…”, said Paco Stanley upon reading the message; immediately, his attitude and behavior became nervous.

Paco Stanley. Photo from Facebook

And apparently, at the end of the card, Paco Stanley was also told not to read the message in public: “I’ve already burned everyone here and… Who is Mayo, where is he?” said Paco Stanley in front of the audience, who stood out with his talent in television and theater, mainly.

That moment and scene starring Paco Stanley Regarding the alleged reading of the message that he sent her Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambadaremain in history and are staged in ‘The Show: Chronicle of a Murder’, directed by Diego Enrique and in which Brenda Bezares, Jorge Garralda, Benito Castro, Paola Durante, Álvaro Cueva, Alfredo Adame, Verónica Macías, Luis de Alba, Lilly Téllez, Chumel Torres and Sofía Niño de Rivera participate.

On X, there were users who published the video fragment and wrote messages like: “they revealed that El Mayo was on Paco Stanley’s show”; “no wonder that little bag fell out in the middle of a vulture attack” and “forewarned is forearmed.”

The chapter of ‘The show: chronicle of a murder’, in which what is related to the message that appears ‘The May’ Zambada send to Paco Stanley It is part of the second chapter entitled ‘Hard and Direct’, however, much has also been said that it is false that the man who sent that message to Paco Stanley was ‘El Mayo’ Zambada, because he was afraid of being captured.

About Paco Stanleylet us remember that he was murdered on June 7, 1999 when he was leaving a restaurant in Mexico City accompanied by several of his team, including Mario Bezares and Jorge Gil. To date, no one has been arrested, the name or names of his murderers have not been revealed, and the authorities have not disclosed the reason why they allegedly took his life.