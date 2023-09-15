The Civil Guard agents, with the person arrested for the fatal collision of two cyclists. Civil Guard

“On Tuesday they killed my father. He had returned from vacation the day before, and the first thing he did was call his retired colleagues from the cycling club to ride the next day. The bicycle was his passion. Three came out. Only one came back. A delivery van ran over them while they were going up to lunch at the town of one of them in Valencia. The driver fled the scene”.

It is the beginning of the emotional and thoughtful message that Simón Muñoz has dedicated to his father, Federico Muñoz, 73, one of the two cyclists (Perico Garfella, 74, was the other) who died on Tuesday on the CV-road. 405, at the height of the municipality of Torrent. A van ran over the cyclists while overtaking. One died right there, on the road, and the other, a few hours later at the La Fe hospital.

The cyclist who was uninjured described the van and how it stopped for a moment after the collision and immediately started off. The Civil Guard located the parcel and delivery company in a nearby town to which it belongs by vehicle. That same Tuesday, the driver was identified, although he fled from his usual residence in the metropolitan area of ​​Valencia. Finally, the agents arrested him this Thursday in Madrid. He has been imprisoned and is charged with two crimes of reckless homicide and abandoning the scene of the accident.

The Civil Guard reported that this is a 25-year-old young man who is in an irregular situation in Spain, which is why he presumably fled. “It would be easy to focus my anger on the driver and wish him the worst possible sentence, but I have chosen not to hold a grudge. He has broken up three families, both of the victims and his own. Let justice dictate the sentence and I hope he can raise his head one day. But as I said, that is the easy option,” comments Simón Muñoz’s message, which in just one hour has more than 100,000 views and multiple comments of solidarity on X, a social network formerly called Twitter.

The son wonders why a person in an irregular situation was supposedly working for a parcel company – which has not been in contact with his family, he laments -, what is the level of demand and pressure to which these are subjected? firms and whether they control “security in the same way they control delivery efficiency.”

Subscribe

He also alludes to the decades in which the mayors of the area and cyclist groups “have been demanding that road safety be improved on the stretch of road” where his father and his partner died and emphasizes that the Valencia Provincial Council announced a project in 2019. to do so, without it having been executed. Furthermore, it enters squarely into a long-open debate in Spain about safety, the difficult coexistence of motor vehicles and bicycles on Spanish roads and the lack of road safety education for drivers. In Spain, there are nearly eight million people who ride bicycles frequently, according to a study carried out a couple of years ago by 2playbook., community of professionals in this sports industry, with the collaboration of the Royal Spanish Cycling Federation (RFEC) and Telefónica.

“How many more cyclists have to die so that drivers of other vehicles are aware of their fragility on the road? ‘We cyclists go without a chassis,’ his colleagues from the club told me these days at the funeral home. It is important that we remember this when we see them pedaling along the shoulders as we travel. Respecting the safety distance is not a whim. For some, their lives depend on it. As I said, nothing will bring my father back to me. Nothing will bring my son back to his grandfather. The only consolation I have left is that his death could serve to make the road, even if it is just a small part between Montserrat and Montroy, a safer place for cyclists. And that means answering some questions. I will look for the answers,” the message concludes.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of the Interior noted that in 2022 there was an increase in the number of cyclists killed on Spanish roads, with a total of 44 deaths, four more deaths than the previous year. Between 2018 and 2020, 205 cyclists died in the 30 days after the accident. By autonomous community, Catalonia is the one with the highest number of cyclist accidents: 39 deaths between 2018 and 2020. It is followed by Andalusia (34) and the Valencian Community (31).