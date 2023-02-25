A team of journalists from CNN that was transported in an airplane of the United States Navy and was making a journey over the South China Sea, witnessed the moment when an aircraft from the Asian country sent strong messages to get them to move away from the territory.

“American plane: Chinese airspace is 12 nautical miles away. Do not get any closer or you will take full responsibility,” were some of the words used by the Chinese fighter plane reported by the outlet.

According to the testimony of the journalists, the Chinese plane managed to approach the left side of the US aircraft and they were able to observe some of the missiles with which they were armed.

Lieutenant Nikki Slaughter, pilot of the US plane, tried to contact the Chinese aircraft.

“PLA fighter jet, this is the US Navy P-8A. I have them off my left wing and intend to proceed west. I ask you to do the same, over.”

Despite constant communication attempts, the Chinese fighter plane did not respond and escorted the US aircraft for several minutes until it cleared the area.

“I would say it’s another Friday afternoon in the South China Sea,” Navy Commander Marc Hines told the team. CNN.

What happens in the South Sea?

The South China Sea, according to the report, has become an important point of potential conflict in the Asia-Pacific region, the territory known as Paracels, is in dispute by countries such as China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan. This sector has resources such as fish, oil and gas and an extensive waterway that is of great strategic importance.