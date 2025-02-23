This Sunday, February 23, Soulthe daughter of Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez, Ftersry three months of life. A very special date for the couple, who wanted to celebrate it in style.

In full investigation for alleged abuse of babyand after having passed this a serious accident of health, Anabel and David went to Córdoba to, in addition to presenting the child apart from the relatives of the physiotherapist that were left, celebrating this symbolic date.

For that, the happy parents have organized a very special meal. “Cordoba celebration”Anabel has written next to a photograph in which all kinds of pecking are seen such as fried potatoes, olives, anchovies or nachos with guacamole.

With a video in which you can see the baby’s cunita and some of her toys, the influencer This Sunday has written an emotional message addressed to his little girl, whom he calls his “little meter”: “Today my girl turns three months and we cannot be happier to have you, my whole life“

As Antonio Rossi said Friday from the set of Let’s seethis trip to the peninsula has occurred in A key moment in research.





“It is a key day and they knowthen, they wanted to be on Wednesday and yesterday in Córdoba for something concrete that has an impact on today, “said the collaborator of the Telecinco morning under the watchful eye of the rest of his teammates.

Thus, although he has assured that he could not give more details of the couple’s plans, Rossi has pointed out that Anabel and David “wanted everything completed this week to, at the time that was necessary, to be able to attach everything and not delay”.