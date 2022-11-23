Ita Airways, the specter of yet another failure returns

Ita Airways she was left without suitors. There Italian company, just a few months ago, was very hungry for two large financial groups. On the one hand, the consortium between MSc-Lufthansa and on the other the group Certaresstrengthened by the alliance between Delta and Air France. Now with the arrival of the new government to guide Melons– we read in the press – le what’s this I’m very change. Draghi, before leaving his post as prime minister, had chosen the fund Certares for the acquisition of Ita, but the new executive has decided to take another route. If at the beginning of the year MSc And Lufthansa they valued Ita at 1.3-1.4 billion euros, today that figure has dropped under one billion of Euro. Identical situation in the Certares house.

The consortium American – continues La Stampa – officially does not speak, but the bottom which has always moved with the lights off without ever releasing statements. Now he has effectively been kicked out by the Ministry of Economy. With the arrival of Giorgetti to the Treasury you are interrupted all the contacts and in fact, at the moment, they are no longer there suitors interested in purchasing Ita. The Treasury has just paid into Ita’s coffers 400 million and in 2023 he will be able to put some another 250: enough liquidity to arrive only in March. At that point, for a new bridging loanwould need the ok ofEU. Certifying the failure of the privatization.

