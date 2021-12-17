Home page politics

From: Georg Anastasiadis

Friedrich Merz is the new party leader of the CDU. The choice is good for Germany, but it should be difficult for Söder’s CSU, commented Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis. © Tobias Schwarz / AFP / Marcus Schlaf

62 percent of the CDU members voted for Friedrich Merz as the new chairman. Its success is also a victory for our democracy. But there are also a few losers.

The year 2021, full of tremors, will end with one last tremendous earthquake. Many had expected that the CDU base would elect Friedrich Merz as the new party leader. But shock waves emanate from the brilliance of his result – 62 percent in the first ballot with two opposing candidates. Only now does it become evident in all the drama how much the CDU members are tired of their old elite of officials. And how much they want, beyond many media instructions, after 16 years for Merkel to realign the Union that gives conservative-minded people a spiritual home again.

The Merz election has an invigorating effect on democratic competition in Germany

The result is good for the CDU in its clarity, because after a series of tight decisions it ends the split and finally gives a clear leadership mandate again. The Merkel camp did itself a disservice by sending Helge Braun of all people into the final battle. The helpless ex-minister of the Chancellery looked like a caricature of the bygone era.

But the 62 percent plebiscite has an invigorating effect on democratic competition in the country far beyond the CDU. In the future, the AfD will find it more difficult to act as the self-appointed guardian of patriotic values, the traffic light chancellor will receive the opposition leader who is indispensable in the party system, and the FDP will also have to make an effort: the more Merz succeeds in addressing liberal-minded citizens, the more uncomfortable it becomes it for the FDP in the embrace of the SPD and the Greens; that causes stress in the traffic light alliance.

Merz election: The loser is Söders CSU

It went stupid for the CSU. Its chairman Markus Söder was – alongside Merkel herself – for many years the chairman of the action alliance to prevent Merz. Its national political role has now been played out. Söder loved to let the CDU feel his power. From now on it could work the other way round. Because the Wahl-Tegernseer Merz also has many fans in Bavaria. (Georg Anastasiadis)