Of Christine Brown

The World Health Organization has reported the case in the United Arab Emirates, urging vigilance. No contagion among the patient’s 108 contacts. The disease has a fatality rate of 34%

A 28-year-old man from Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) is hospitalized in critical condition after contracting the MERS virus (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus), a coronavirus typically transmitted by dromedaries or goats. To make it known‘World Health Organization that has vigilance was urged, inviting not to let one’s guard down because other infections are expected. For now, however, none of the 108 patient contacts subjected to tests and surveillance have so far tested positive.

The patient's odyssey The patient started to feel bad in early June and went several times to a private medical center between 3 and 7 June 2023, complaining vomiting, right flank pain, and dysuria (pain when urinating), explains WHO. On June 8, at the umpteenth visit, the patient was hospitalized with one suspected pancreatitis with kidney damage and an infection. A few days later, on June 13, he was transferred in critical condition to intensive care where he was subjected to mechanical ventilation. Mers's diagnosis arrived on June 23rd after the patient has undergone an oro-nasopharyngeal swab. At the moment, the health authorities are still investigating thea source of the contagion that remains unknown: the patient has not had contact with animals, including dromedaries or camels, nor consumed foods derived from them. None of the 108 patient contacts who underwent testing and surveillance tested positive.

The experts: don't be alarmed Mers is certainly a much more lethal respiratory infection than Covid, but it has proven itself be much less contagious. No one can say whether this case will have a sequel, but I would say that at this stage there is no alarm, reassure yourself Maria Rita Gismondodirector of the Laboratory of clinical microbiology, virology and diagnostics of bio-emergencies of the Sacco hospital in Milan. Walter Ricciardi, Professor of Hygiene at the Catholic University warns: We don't have the vaccination tools, so we have to be doubly careful. Be prepared when these coronaviruses resurface. We must be ready to limit circulation, to intervene. Since Mers started to spread – he tells AdnKronos Matthew Bassetti, director of infectious diseases of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa – that is, basically about 10 years ago, we have always had cases either in the summer or during pilgrimages to Mecca. They hadn't been there for a few years, but there was probably even less interest in the subject. I absolutely think it's not a problem.

What the Mers Mers is a serious infectious disease caused by the Mers-Cov coronavirus, a close relative of Sars-Cov that causes Sars and of the much better known Sars-Cov2 responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic. The first confirmed case of Mers was recorded in 2012 in Saudi Arabia. The mortality rate of the Mers very high, amounting to about i34%. From 2012 to today, 2,605 cases of Mers have been recorded (three in Italy); the number of deaths, on the other hand, amounts to 936. The Mers Cov virus has bats as its natural reservoir, which in turn infect camels, goats and dromedaries with their droppings. Generally man contracts the virus after contact with infected animals but it is also possible, syet rarer, the transmission between man and man through respiratory droplets. At the moment there is no evidence that people can transmit the disease before they show symptoms (as happens with Covid) and this is also one of the reasons why it is easier to stem Mers. The average incubation period of about 5 days. The symptoms of the disease are fever, chills, body aches, in some cases diarrhoea, difficulty breathing which rapidly evolves into acute respiratory failure. Patients almost always develop acute renal failure.