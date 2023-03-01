In “At the bottom there is room“, Pepe and Tito fell in love again with the ‘Mermaids’ during a family beach day and did not hesitate to fulfill each of their whims.

Chapter 166 of “At the bottom there is room” brought more than a smile to the fans of the América TV series. In this episode, not only the Gonzales arrived at the beach, but also Mike and Macarena, as well as the ‘Mermaids’! Pepe and Tito’s faces changed when they saw them appear walking in the middle of the sand and under the sun. Their figures captivated the inseparable friends.

When the Aguayo, Chela and Helena sisters arrived, the boys told them: “We are Pepe and Tito, their slaves”, and they did not hesitate to offer them drinks and indulge their every witty whim.

The sisters did not hesitate to ask their suitors to spread their sarongs in the sand or to put the crabs and muymuys that they caught in their bathing suits. Back, while they were talking on their bus, the friends joked that the “Mermaids” had escaped again.

