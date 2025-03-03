If the disappointment were a beautiful metal, the Oscar ceremony would be the largest mine on the planet. It is the strongest and most repeated feeling of the night, even if it is almost imperceptible, subtle, fleeting, like Demi Moore when … He heard the name of Mickey Madison. The weight of the disappointment is much more powerful than that of joy, although you want to show less …, that of eight actors, eight actresses, nine films …, main disappointment and disappointment for the cast between candidates and millions of followers of the gala worldwide.

That three of the great Oscars, best film, best director and best actress, were for ‘Anora’, Sean Baker and Mikey Madison was a disappointment for ‘The Brutalist’ and its director, Brady Corbet, or for ‘Coclave’, which they hoped to achieve it. Probably ‘Emilia Pérez’ and its director, Jacques Audiard, have already come disappointed at the gala, but they also contributed to take out that precious metal from the disappointment at night because he did not even get the best international film, and that did hurt. And it was still less than the destruction that caused ‘Anora’ deserved, as he denied his secondary actor Oscar to Yura Borisov, who with Mickey Madison have one of the great moments of interpretation of the year at the end of ‘Anora’. Kieran Culkin won it, for his nice role in ‘A Real Pain’.

The success of ‘Anora’ and Sean Baker is indisputable, although there are those who intend to discuss or take away some kind of merit. It is a model film, with a story inside that is seen as a comedy even though it has a dense grumo of drama and sadness inside. ‘Anora’ is even more than a comedy, it is a ‘Screwball’ of the 21st century, with its madness madness, its excess text, eroticism and childhood behavior, and has the hem full of feelings and dignity. It is fresh, shameless and libertine, also angry and combative, and if someone (or millions of someone) preferred that the Oscar would get another title, perhaps ‘The Brutalist’ or ‘Conclave’, or ‘The substance’, can console and even change their idea seeing ‘anora’ again and already knowing that Hollywood academics never slip. Never, even when they skate.