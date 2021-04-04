DUBAI (Reuters) – Shut down Major stock markets in the Gulf region On Sunday’s contrast, the Saudi index was boosted by gains for the kingdom’s largest banks after a proposal regarding dividends and new appointments to the board of directors. The Saudi market index rose 0.7 percent to 9,963 points, supported by a 3.6 percent jump for the Saudi National Bank, formerly Al-Ahli Commercial Bank.

Today the bank appointed Ammar Abdul Wahid Al-Khudairi as Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Saeed Muhammad Al-Ghamdi as Managing Director and CEO. In a notice to the stock exchange, the bank said it would pay a dividend of more than 3.58 billion riyals ($ 955 million) to shareholders.

On Thursday, the National Commercial Corporation and Samba Financial Group announced the completion of their formal merger, to establish the largest banking entity in the Kingdom.

In the Abu Dhabi market, the index increased 0.2 percent to 5,953 points, supported by the increase in shares of the International Holding Company by 2.5 percent, and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank by 1.6 percent.

The bank provided Islamic financing for the acquisition of Albilad Capital of the headquarters of BWC in Northern Ireland for 87 million pounds.

The Dubai market index fell 0.3 percent to 2550 points, influenced by the 3 percent decline in Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (Du).

In the Bahrain market, the index advanced 0.2 percent to 1458 points, and the Kuwait Stock Exchange index rose 0.2 percent to 6385 points.

The Muscat Securities Market index fell 0.1 percent to 3,663 points.

In Qatar, the index fell 0.2 percent to 10441 points, as Qatar National Bank, the largest Gulf bank, lost 0.2 percent.

Shares in Qatar Navigation declined 2.4 percent. Government data showed that Qatar’s economy shrank 3.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020, with transport and storage activity declining by 32.8 percent and the construction sector by about five percent.

Outside the Gulf region, Egypt’s leading stock index fell 1.3 percent to 10,417 points, with most of its shares, such as the Commercial International Bank, which fell 3.5 percent.