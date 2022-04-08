With the closure of the merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia, this Friday, the most awarded repertoire of films, television series and news channels will be offered to the viewer on the same platform. Hollywood thus consolidates its predominance in the audiovisual industry, in a business, that of entertainment, which has multiplied exponentially in recent years and to which the pandemic granted the benefit of the audience.

In this case, the once small fish has ended up eating a giant. Discovery, a media company that started modestly in cable television in 1985, is about to acquire a legendary Hollywood brand that has among its brand images Batman, Harry Potter, the popular series sex in new york Y Game of Thronesthe continuous information chain CNN (currently in full launch of its service of streaming CNN+) and March Madness.

The merger of the Discovery and Warner Media companies will be substantiated in television, film and news operations with revenues of almost 50,000 million dollars, reports the newspaper New York Timesas well as in the constitution of one of the largest media companies in the world.

David Zaslav speaks before the Television Critics Association in 2019. Danny Moloshok (REUTERS)

The great operation was announced in May and today it is formally executed with the signing of the agreement. The decision of AT&T, the parent company of WarnerMedia and one of the largest global telecommunications companies, to spin off its entertainment division and merge it with Discovery will be an earthquake in the sector, with a first consequence: rivals such as Netflix, Disney, Amazon and Apple From now on they will face a fierce competitor for dominance of the streaming, in a context of certain saturation after the exponential growth of recent years. What market analysts predicted as the probable decanting of the sector —the consolidation and survival of the big brands and the disappearance or reabsorption of the small ones— will turn into a dogfight for market shares.

Leading the new company will be David Zaslav, a veteran cable television executive who has run Discovery for 15 years. He will take over as CEO of the new company, which will be called Warner Bros. Discovery in a nod and homage to the old Hollywood studio that has imprinted its name on celluloid history for decades.

Discovery, which has seen explosive growth, owns cable networks such as the Food Network, HGTV and TLC and has the rights to a huge variety of non-fiction programming ranging from culture shows to home entertainment, with reality series attached to daily activities. Virtually unknown programs, buried in the avalanche of offers from the unfathomable field of cable television, which will now be measured against successes such as those signed by HBO, CNN, TBS, TNT and the enormous film and television studios of Warner Bros.

The lack of representation of minorities at the top of the great multimedia giant has also been criticized. As reported in mid-March by the newspaper Los Angeles Times“By failing to bring Latino representation to the boardroom, Warner Bros. Discovery is not only missing a crucial opportunity to build bridges with our community, it is also letting down the next generation of Latino writers, directors and artists in Hollywood and beyond, and also to fans around the world,” Brenda Castillo, president of the National Hispanic Media Coalition, said in a statement.

On Twitter, the Coalition mocked the new company’s aims by posting a doctored image of the Warner Bros. Discovery logo, complete with blue skies and puffy white clouds. The group mocked the firm’s chosen slogan, “Warner Bros. Discovery…the stuff dreams are made of,” by inserting the tagline: “Unless you’re Latino.”