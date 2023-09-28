The smell of fresh coffee that filled the Café Te Quiero cafeteria, in the Aluche neighborhood, south of Madrid, was replaced in seconds by a penetrating stench of aerosol: a group of merchants wrote “Stop evictions” on a sign. A few meters away, Marcelo García, 69, feared that this Wednesday would be the last day he opened the doors of his El Pipón store, his nuts store on which three families depend. The contract he had with the company Metro de Madrid SA for the rental of the premises expired in 2018. The company declined the renewal and began litigation that has concluded with an eviction order. The closure of the business was scheduled for September 27, but a hot negotiation with Metro’s legal team has postponed the execution for two months. The evictions of two other stores in the same sector are planned for the coming weeks. Francisco Ferrera, president of the Association of Self-Employed and Merchants of Metro de Madrid (AACMM), denounces “persecution and mistreatment of merchants” and estimates that the closure of these establishments It has destroyed 125 SMEs and 700 jobs.

García has run El Pipón for 30 years. He assures that in this time the attacks of the Administration have been unnecessary. “First it was the City Council, because it did not have a license,” recalls this man who spent “a lot of money on architects” to reform the premises, so that it complied with the regulations. Once the license to operate was recovered, it was the Metro company that opposed its business remaining open, despite the expense it had incurred to renovate the establishment.

García has resisted for five years behind the counter full of candy, peanuts and soft drinks, until a week ago he received an eviction order that gave him only eight days to leave the premises. “If I have to close, it is a problem for the workers because they will go on unemployment and for me because I would have to compensate them,” says the merchant who has been making a living from his nuts store for 30 years.

Around 9:30 a.m. this Wednesday, the judicial commission arrived accompanied by Metro’s legal team and a couple of officers. The neighbors instinctively settled in front of the entrance to El Pipón. “Shut everything down,” someone shouted. They closed everything. One of the company spokespersons approached García to explain the process and convince him to allow the eviction. It was a heated negotiation, full of requests, concessions, disagreements and agreements.

The interlocutors were surrounded by a crowd of neighbors and onlookers who reacted with applause to García’s words. “This is mistreatment of merchants. We only do work,” the owner of El Pipón pointed out excitedly, pointing his finger at the Metro spokesperson. The moment became even more tense with the gradual arrival of eight police officers.

García negotiates with the spokesperson for the Metro company to postpone the eviction of its nut store in Aluche. Juan José Martínez

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

There was at least 15 minutes of dialogue until the judicial team of the Metro company granted a two-month extension to Zapata, a period that, according to him, gives him time to sell the merchandise, dismantle the premises, and formalize the dismissal of the workers. and prepare “psychologically” to close, although he confesses that he still cannot imagine leaving his business that December 1.

Another of those present who accompanied García in the intervention was Javier Zapata, 54 years old, who will have the same task next week. This merchant has suffered the eviction of two premises twice: not only is he worried about the eviction of his bakery – where nine employees work – on October 4, but for 8 years he has been waiting for the relocation of another premises that had to close in 2016 because it did not meet the criteria required by the new regulations. He signed an agreement with Metro that favored him with a relocation that never came. “They told me about three different places, but it never came to fruition,” he denounces. The contract expired in 2018 without the allocation of any space and now the company justifies that, as the agreement has expired, “no relocation can be carried out,” says Paco Olaya, Metro spokesperson.

The entry into force in 2016 of a new regulation of associated uses for the Metro caused the closure of most businesses, since they did not have an independent exit to the outside. Of the 150 businesses that existed in 2005, according to AACMM calculations, only five survive. Metro has indicated by email that the situation of these active premises is being prosecuted. Meanwhile, some like Zapata continue waiting for a new location, while others have settled for compensation for the total closure that is around 40,000 euros.

Members of the Police, during an eviction operation at the Aluche Metro station. Juan José Martínez

In the Plaza de Aluche, where the eviction attempt was carried out this Wednesday, there are three empty and disused Metro shops. “One has been closed for 12 years and the other for 15,” said Zapata. The company has informed EL PAÍS that “those premises were put out to tender (separately) and were left empty.” Nobody aspired to them. The merchants did not even find out that they could apply. The company, which has not found anyone to fill the establishments that have been empty for more than a decade, insists on evicting the merchants who have been there for more than 30 years.

The merchants’ union also wonders what has happened to the more than 30 establishments that Metro built in 2010 at the Plaza de Castilla, Ópera, Pacífico, Legazpi and Sol stations. AACMM denounces that only four are operating. The metro company has not specified how much the works have cost, but confirms that the spaces cannot be used because “only those premises that are above ground can be put out to tender”, that is, at street level, according to the new regulations.

Aluche shopkeepers highlight the benefits of keeping their businesses open for the social environment. Zapata affirms that these establishments generate security: “We provide presence from six in the morning until 11 at night in an area where not all the streetlights work,” the businessman says ironically.

For the moment, neighbors and merchants have avoided the eviction of El Pipón. Next week it will be the turn of the La Estación bakery and, at the beginning of November, the Aqui Te Quiero cafeteria will face eviction. The odds are against them, but they want to fight. Some compare this fight to that of David against Goliath, only in this case “David always takes the stone,” as Zapata, the next on the list of Metro’s legal team, says.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.