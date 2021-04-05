Merchants in the heart of Murcia are going to do their most creative bit to help ensure that the Spring Festivities in general, and the Burial of the Sardine in particular, do not lose one iota of their splendor. That is why they have signed up “with enthusiasm” to the first ‘Silverware-Trapería Entierro de la Sardina Shop Windows Contest’, organized by this merchants association and by the Sardinera Group. About twenty establishments are going to participate in this initiative and a dozen of them have already prepared their creations, which, according to the President of the Association, Marisa Cano, “they are going to make it very difficult for the jury.”

Cano explained that «we will always be in favor of what contributes to animate commerce and the image of the city, and, in this case, that the Burial is in the street, even though there is no parade, for the enjoyment »From neighbors and visitors.

The president of the Agrupación Sardinera, José Antonio Sánchez, added that the idea is that this contest is maintained in the future and that the participation be extended to the rest of the city and the municipality. “This year especially it was very important that the sardinero spirit was present in many corners of Murcia,” he stressed. A jury made up of Francisco Valverde, from the Association; Santiago Vera, from the Federation of Merchants Associations; Javier Tortosa from the Chamber of Commerce; and by LA VERDAD journalist María José Montesinos will announce the winner on Saturday 10th. The windows will remain on display until Friday 16.

The Agrupación Sardinera has also organized another series of calls through its website and social networks, “so that the party does not decline,” even if it is virtually. One of them is ‘Make your own Burial’, thanks to which Murcians will be able to upload or send videos through social networks, with the hashtag #LaSardinaEnCasa, recreating the parades, distribution of toys from the floats, the burning, the fireworks … started yesterday and will end on Saturday April 10th.

The sardineros have promoted the contest ‘Design your own toy’, for children and adults whose bases are published on the web www.entierrodelasardina.es; the winning design will be reproduced and distributed from the floats next year, Sánchez explained. Another contest, this time for painting, is ‘Paint the Poster of the Children’s Sardine Burial’, whose objective is to promote artistic creation in the youngest, added the president of the sardineros. The winning poster will be presented in the next edition of the Children’s Burial.