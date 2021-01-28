An employee of an Austrian company checks 100 euro banknotes in Vienna. LEONHARD FOEGER / Reuters

Several employers in the commerce sector (that of large surfaces, small stores, electrical appliance and clothing stores), as well as that of the transport of money Aproser have shown this Thursday against a possible limitation to 1,000 euros of cash payments, a measure that is being discussed in Congress after the presentation by the Government of its bill to combat tax fraud. Employers affirm that this limitation would be an obstacle to the recovery of commerce, which was highly affected by the pandemic, since electronic payments entail commissions that do not help boost demand, which was very depressed by the health and economic crisis.

In a joint note, the National Association of Large Distribution Companies (Anged), the Spanish Confederation of Commerce (small stores), the Textile and Accessories Trade Association (Acotex) and the Federation of Household Appliances Traders (FECE), as well as Aproser, from security services, in particular the transport of cash, point out that “at a time of great uncertainty for the economy and a collapse in demand, it does not seem reasonable to establish barriers to consumption and additional transaction costs, such as those caused for the commissions of the payment and possession of the card ”. They consider that the charges that consumers bear for having a card as well as the commissions for electronic sales that merchants bear may pose barriers to the recovery of commerce after the pandemic and point out that any regulation must be “adapted as much as possible” to the reality of the distribution in Spain, where “a vast majority of consumers continue to make their purchases in cash.”

They affirm that they share the objective of the fight against tax fraud, but that such a low limit “limits the freedom of choice” of the consumer and “practically puts under suspicion any customer who makes purchases in the store”. They point out that “it would be convenient to act directly on the sources of fraud and the underground economy, which are recognizable, instead of putting pressure on households and companies with new taxes and obstacles to their activity.”

The limitation of cash payments to 1,000 euros is part of the bill against tax fraud that the Government approved in October and that is processing in Congress and with which it is expected to collect 828 million a year (a quarter due to the limitation on cash). In reality, the project limits the payment to 1,000 euros in “operations in which one of the intervening parties acts as an entrepreneur or professional”, except in the case that the payer is an individual, in which case the limit is maintains at the current 2,500 euros. However, as reported by the employers, some amendments ask to introduce that limit also to payments made by individuals and this is the possibility that raises the “concern” of the commercial employers. The norm foresees penalties that can reach up to 25% of the transaction.

The organizations support their claim in a 2019 ECB opinion in which it described as “disproportionate” the limitation of cash payments to 1,000 euros. The European supervisor issued the opinion following a first attempt to regulate the matter in 2019, which was thwarted by the failure of the budgets and the consequent call for early elections. The non-binding opinion of the ECB on that occasion, signed by Mario Draghi, stated that “lowering the limitation of cash payments to 1,000 euros in operations in which the payer acts as an entrepreneur or professional is disproportionate if it is considered its possible adverse impact on the cash payment system ”. As the employers recall, the ECB considered that the measure “endangers the concept of legal tender” and called the sanctioning regime “excessive”.

The employers recall that the ECB stressed that cash is still very important for “certain social sectors”, that it is a fast, widely accepted means of payment that does not need technical infrastructures and is therefore free from electronic breakdowns, and it is the only means of payment that “does not carry the legal possibility of charging a commission for its use”. In addition, they point out that in France, where that limit has been established, the fight against the underground economy has not improved “significantly”, while other countries without that limit “such as Germany, Finland, or Austria, have economic levels very reduced submerged ”.