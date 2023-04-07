A few hours ago the video game Resident Evil 4 Remake has been updated for free with new content, The Mercenaries, that is precisely a game mode that many users considered missing from the original delivery. Time trial that puts players to defeat hordes of enemies with different characters from the franchise.

It is worth mentioning that users can access it just by having the base game, so there is no need to make extra expenses. Of course, with this same update came microtransactions, which take the form of special tickets to improve weapons, although this is entirely dedicated to the main campaign.

Here the description of The Mercenaries according to Steam:

A fight against time to climb to the top of the leaderboard! Following his appearance in the original Resident Evil 4, the Mercenaries return! Challenge yourself against hordes of increasingly challenging enemies in this fast-paced, fast-paced battle for survival! Characters, both new and from previous games, now have Bloodlust: unique abilities that take the strategic and tactical depth of Mercenaries to another level! Like the main story, Mercenaries has been redesigned and is waiting for all lovers of fast action combat.

Remember that Resident Evil 4 Remake Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Steam

Editor’s note: With this we could consider the video game complete, at least in the Gamecube version, because if we get more exquisite, they still need to add Separate Ways with Ada Wong. However, the latter could be paid content.