After so much waiting, the remake of resident evil 4, same that takes us again to the adventure of Leon Scott Kennedy for saving the daughter of the president of USA in lands European. And while some are already enjoying it, it is evident that the legendary mode of The Mercenaries is being missed.

Fortunately, users will not have to wait long to try it, since in the new launch trailer for the game they confirm that this content will arrive as free DLC next year.or April 7. So this wave mode will make its debut right after users have prepared for the bullet war through the main campaign.

Here the video:

Speaking of this part of the paid content, it has also been rumored that the campaign of Assignment Ada It will arrive at some point in the video game, since this came at the time for the original version of ps2 and Wii. Although on this occasion, this adventure will not be free, so it is thought that it would be more extensive than the one we saw many years ago.

Remember that Resident Evil 4 Remake Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Capcom

Editor’s note: The Mercenaries mode is the most fun after finishing the main campaign, and it’s a joy that Capcom continues to add it to keep the spirit of the original game. We’ll see if it’s worth it in a couple more weeks.