The Expendables 2: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Friday 27 January 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1, I mercenari 2 (The Expendables 2), a 2012 film directed by Simon West, will be broadcast. The film marks the return to film acting of Chuck Norris and Arnold Schwarzenegger, after seven years respectively from The Cutter – The Diamond Dealer and The Kid & I. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The Expendables rescue a wealthy Chinese prisoner in Nepal, also freeing Trench Mauser, who had arrived before them but had himself captured; fled by plane after a daring escape thanks to Billy Timmons, a new member of the former army sniper team and nicknamed Billy the Kid for his young age compared to the others, they are denied permission to land in China, so Yin Yang parachute with the hostage, leaving the group and saying that he will probably start a new life.

Back home, the group celebrates in a bar, then Barney returns to their hangar at the end of the evening; waiting for him near the plane he surprisingly finds Church, furious at being made fun of at the time of the Vilena events. The only reason he didn’t send them to Guantanamo was to wait for an opportunity to use them that they couldn’t refuse, and that day has come. Church thus instructs Barney to recover the contents of a safe from a plane crash in Eastern Europe.

Forced to accept, Barney summons his people, excluding Yang, and on board their plane the Expendables reach the crash site in the Balkans accompanied by Maggie Chan, a CIA expert assigned to them by Church, who will help them open the safe. Having found the plane, they recover the contents with difficulty and go out, but here they are surprised by numerous men armed to the teeth, with Billy hostage; the leader of these asks to exchange the load for Billy, but in the end he still kills the young man using the knife seized from Barney, and then flees by helicopter. The mercenaries, destroyed, dig a grave for him and decide to avenge him, and putting pressure on Maggie they learn that the cargo consisted of a map of a mine. There the military of the former Soviet Union buried 5 tons of plutonium, suitable for making atomic bombs, worth about 5 million per kilo. Taking off, they are reached on the radio by Church, with whom Barney vents by sending him to hell. Maggie decides to stay with the group to repay their debt until Billy is avenged, and reveals the identity of the paramilitaries who attacked them, a group of terrorists known as the Sang who lord it over those territories by controlling the main illegal activities of the Village.

The Expendables 2: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of The Expendables 2, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Sylvester Stallone: ​​Barney Ross

Jason StathamLee Christmas

Jet Li: Yinyang

Dolph LundgrenGunnar Jensen

Jean-Claude Van Damme: Jean Vilain

Chuck Norris: Booker

Bruce WillisMr. Church

Arnold Schwarzenegger Trench Mauser

Terry Crews as Hale Caesar

Randy Couture: Toll Road

Liam HemsworthBilly “the Kid” Timmons

Scott AdkinsHector

Yu Nan as Maggie Chan

Charisma Carpenter: Lacy

Amanda OomsPilar

Nikolette NoelSophia

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Expendables 2 on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Friday 27 January 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.