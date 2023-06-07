THE Mercen4ri – expendables finally has its own teaser poster. The fourth installment of the tribute series to the eighties and nineties action will arrive in our cinemas starting from September 21, 2023one day earlier than the American publication.

THE mercenaries they represent the last hope for the world when the situation seems desperate. Thanks to their arsenal and their great experience, these incredible soldiers manage to solve even the most complicated situations. In this new chapter, then, new members will join the team with completely new skills and tactics, who will give the expression “new blood“an entirely different meaning.

The previous installments of the series have seen some of the best known action movie actors such as Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture And Sylvester Stallone, join the team of mercenaries. They will be joined by new members such as Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Iwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Trans And Andy Garcia.