Gordon Wagener is chief designer at Mercedes. When he first saw the Mercedes Vision One-Eleven, he knew what to do. ‘Retro is doing it the way it was, with copying and pasting. We take the DNA of our heritage and reinterpret it. We have so much beauty that we can use now that we are going to electrify a lot,’ says Wagener.

We now live in a world where five-year-old brands from the Far East suddenly turn out to be giants. “All those things look alike, and a lot of them, including those we don’t know yet, look cheap.” Hence this Vision One-Eleven: a concept car that takes over style elements from the sixties, but also the eighties. Most of the inspiration comes, of course, from Mercedes’ own C111 concept car. That C111 was one of the first experimental cars from Mercedes to set world records.

The Mercedes Vision One-Eleven is not just a concept car

According to Wagener, the Mercedes Vision One-Eleven is a special prototype: ‘We like sports cars, we like gull-wing doors, we like low cars and we like orange cars. This is not just about designing another car, this is a very special one. This one has an aura, it’s not just another design example.’ Yep, cars with aura. But hey, gullwings, gullwings in Mercedes parlance, are always okay. Who knows, you may soon be able to order an EQS with those swing doors.

‘The surfaces of the Vision One-Eleven immediately spark something in you. But we’re also in the tech industry and we need to bring the X factor to that. Whatever we do, it will be beautiful. It will never be uncomfortable. We’re never going to build cars that look strange. You know who we’re talking about, right?’ Wagener asks us. Do you have any idea who he’s talking about?

Then there is something delicious to look forward to. Mercedes says it will expand the Manufaktur personalization program. In addition, there will be three new Mercedes-Maybach Night Series models that show what is possible in the special configurator. As Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce have already proven, those with the deepest pockets want something others don’t have. The Mercedes Vision One-Eleven is in any case a good example of this.