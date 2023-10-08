The excitement of Formula 1 continued this Sunday with the Qatar Grand Prix. After the coronation of the Dutchman Max Verstappen, who was proclaimed Formula 1 champion for the third consecutive time, the fight for the runner-up position was fought in a vibrant race.

The start was electrifying, the British Lewis Hamilton, who started third on the starting grid, He was involved in an unusual accident with his teammate George Russell.

Lewis had an extraordinary start and sought first place from Max Verstappen after passing Russell, who did not start well in the Qatar GP. But, The day became a nightmare for the Mercedes team due to a collision between its pilots.

George was positioned on the left and Hamilton on the right at the moment they were going to take the first corner of the Lusail circuit, but when attempting the crash, The English driver touched one of George’s wheels and lost control of his car, ending up in the gravel.

The seven-time world champion was forced to abandon the Qatar GP due to serious damage to his car and was left wanting to fight the race against Verstappen who flies in Lusail.

