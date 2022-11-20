The Mercedes SLR was the child of a troubled marriage and appeared just as the partners were preparing to part ways. Mercedes wanted to stay true to the (sort of) promise it had made with the Vision SLR Concept of the late ’90s and deliver a Marvel Comics-esque super-GT.

McLaren followed in the footsteps of its own F1, an impossible task; and nobody, certainly at McLaren, has ever claimed that the SLR would be its successor. That would have been strange and stupid too. Still: Gordon Murray insisted that the SLR have a flat bottom plate, which is the reason for those eye-catching side exhausts.

‘The SLR was launched in a world that had been turned upside down by the Enzo and the Carrera GT’

And it demanded a 50/50 weight distribution, forcing the supercharged 5.4-litre V8 to sit at the front of the center, stretching the car’s shape quite a bit. Don’t forget: the SLR was launched into a supercar world that had just been turned upside down by the Ferrari Enzo and the Porsche Carrera GT, both full of high-tech racing DNA; and an insane but gorgeous newcomer, the Pagani Zonda.

The SLR felt too analog for its time

The SLR couldn’t compete with their superior handling cunning, despite its carbon fiber chassis and tremendous structural rigidity, and test reports boasted cunning brakes, hyperactive steering and a defiant character. It felt analog, just as the digital age had begun its unstoppable march.

What may have been a problem then is now an opportunity, and one that is fully embraced by McLaren’s Special Operations department (MSO). In a conveniently anonymous industrial estate in Woking, a 100-man workforce oversees the world’s priceless McLaren F1 population, developing frenzied one-off specials (the X1 and the X, among others) in the meantime.

But it also responds to the renewed interest among SLR owners in incorporating modern innovations into an older car (it’s almost twenty years old, unbelievable) and offers the realization that with a short stay in a specialist clinic the wilder sides of its personality can be refined.

Most owners don’t have one

“SLR owners are very passionate about their cars,” says Tom Reinhold, heritage manager at McLaren and the creative and business brains behind this byway of MSO’s work. “They usually have not one, but three or four. Then there has always been one with us for some things.

Some have owned an SLR in the past, sold it and now want one back, because it’s the kind of car you come to love. And then there are the people who may have an original 300 SL Gullwing and an SLS, and now want to complete the trilogy.’

They can now choose modifications and upgrades from a McMenu that can affect all parts of the car. For example, you can talk about an extensive aerodynamics package, a completely different suspension setup, a new exhaust, a new, more efficient intercooler, different wheels, new colors (the SLR’s carbon fiber body was notoriously difficult to paint well) or a completely new upholstery for the interior.

The same people are working on the upgrades

The Mercedes SLR McLaren is therefore once again in the spotlight, just as it has qualified for retro status. It helps that a number of people on the MSO team were heavily involved in both the development and build of the car at the time, so they know it inside out.

In fact, the whole idea for a re- or upgrade of the SLR stems from the MSO Special Edition with which the original said goodbye to the world stage in 2009. The wonderfully analog aspect of the SLR hits you in the face (and other parts of your body) as soon as your eye falls on it.

We mean, when was the last time you saw one? Its proportions are insane, but time and fashion may have finally collided: a film production designer with an eye for cars could easily use one as the ideal and suitable means of transport for the hero – or better yet, the villain – in a dystopian , dark future movie.

The interior of the Mercedes SLR

The doors sweep upwards in an ‘almost but not quite’ Gullwing fashion, and you climb inside over wide sills. There is beautiful woven carpet, the piping of the chairs is also woven, and the whole thing looks a lot warmer and less technical than before.

I can’t remember thinking that at the time, but the interior is actually pretty spartan for a car that already cost 6 tons in euros in 2004. That big mountain of a center console houses rotary controls for the drive and a large horizontal switch for the air brake.

Apart from the fact that it all looks a lot like a modern SL, the buttons for the climate control and transmission are the same as those on a 1999 Mercedes C 200. The SLR came just before USB connections became a thing and went out of production when the iPhone began to become the benchmark for connectivity.

You don’t need your phone for great sound either

MSO is still working on adding Apple CarPlay, but the old radio in this test car doesn’t work at all. That’s not a problem at all though; there is more than enough auditory entertainment available. The SLR’s supercharged V8 and MSO’s new ceramic-coated exhaust system eliminate any other form of noise.

It is 30 kilos lighter than the standard system and a new intake ensures that around 15 extra horsepower is released just like that. Always welcome, but certainly not the core of the story here, not when there is so much torque and thunder present.

There is a switchable butterfly valve – in the sill, near the button to open the doors, there is another small button where ‘ff’ (as in ‘fortissimo’) is on it – and the result is without a doubt one of the best sounding cars ever built.

Driving the Mercedes SLR

Even driving quietly out of Woking and then onto the M25 motorway with not even that much gas is already a party; the SLR gurgles and burbles (is that a word? It sounds like the SLR sounds…) like a premium American muscle car from the 1960s.

Through the tunnels of the clockwise northbound route – one of the few blessings of London’s otherwise odious ring road – the sound is monumental, as if a squadron of Spitfires or P51 Mustangs had just joined us on our journey. You can change the bass frequencies with your right foot, and the effect is nothing short of spectacular.

The SLR has always been a good long-range GT. It was on the narrow winding roads that it did not come into its own. The MSO upgrade has a new power steering pump and a third universal joint to eliminate the jitteriness that plagued the original.

No, no one will confuse it with a Caterham or BAC Mono, but the adjustments do mean that you can direct the car in and out of a corner with much more accuracy. The quality of the handling has also been greatly improved thanks to new springs and dampers, although it is still a long way from the magic that the latest Ferraris, for example, manage to achieve.

Reinhold says the extensive work on the aerodynamics – new front spoiler and diffuser, among much more – means the SLR is now three seconds faster over Dunsfold per lap. That is a serious step and shows how effective all the changes are. At the most, you wonder why they were not implemented at that time.

An ‘aero plus’ package adds slats in the wheel arches to release the air pressure building up there, and a large spoiler on the back of the tailgate. ‘A world of possibilities has opened up for SLR owners, with which they can make their car truly unique and have more fun with it,’ says Reinhold.

“This carbon fiber hot-rod feels more alive than ever before”

The brakes work, but not before they bring a clammy sweat to the driver’s forehead. Mercedes’ problematic and much-recalled SBC (Sensotronic Brake Control) from the early ’00s, a brake by wire system, was finally thrown out completely in 2006; but lives on in the SLR and the Maybach.

The final verdict of the Mercedes SLR

The five-speed automatic transmission with torque converter – the only box that could handle the enormous amount of torque at the time – also generates few nostalgic feelings. It’s a pretty crude way of helping you realize how far we’ve come with our DCTs.

The grooved cover on top of the poker, which you have to open with your thumb to find the start button, makes us happy again. So still not perfect. No, but this carbon fiber hot-rod feels livelier than ever before, and is a raw meat antidote to today’s increasingly vegan hypercars.

SLRs now hang around three hundred euros in euros, which is very cheap compared to the (admittedly: a lot rarer) Ferrari and Porsche – Enzos do at least two million, a good Carrera GT easily one and a half.

The ‘SLR by MSO’ items are definitely not cheap; a new lick of paint will cost you £42,000, new interior trim £36,500, the handlingpackage should cost £18,695 plus VAT on everything. But owners can easily afford that – and more – and happily do so. But hey, what’s a good price for one of the most exuberant supercar experiences of all time?