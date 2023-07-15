Sometimes you look at a concept car and when you put your contacts in you immediately see why a few minor tweaks were needed to make the thing ready for production. Because it was on caterpillar tracks, for example, or because it had a joystick instead of a steering wheel to be able to cut razor-sharp corners with it. You know, the practical stuff.

But look at Mercedes’ SLK concept car that showed up at the 1994 Turin Salon and you wonder where exactly it went (a little) wrong – hips filed down a bit, some mascara on the headlights and the whole thing a slightly jacked up. It certainly didn’t hurt the car’s chances on the market, by the way; no fewer than 308,000 were built between 1996 and when the car was withdrawn from sale in early 2004.

The concept could have gone the way in terms of design

Oddly enough, the front of the concept car resembles that of the 2010 SLS supercar more than the SL of the era, perhaps with a touch of the ’97 CLK in the angular shoulders. The production SLK (R170) had a more elegant, more rounded shape that better matched the looks of the R129 SL. But he just didn’t look as nice as the concept.

It was designed under the supervision of Bruno Sacco, a true veteran of Mercedes designers. He owned the official company pencil from 1975 to 1999. He had already signed countless hits, but still enough inspiration to raise the bar even higher with cars like the SLK.

However, he wanted to give it a bit of a retro touch, as he said at the time: ‘Styling that makes no reference to anything except current modernities would not be Mercedes styling.’ Hence things like those covered roll bars behind the seats, hinting at the 1955 300 SLR.

What does the abbreviation SLK mean on a Mercedes SLK?

You have to speak a little German to understand the name of the concept car. Mercedes already had the SL, what stood for sportlich (sporting) and light (light). The added K stood for kurz (short), highlighting the SLK’s ‘Baby-SL’ status. The bizarre folding metal folding roof did not appear until the SLK II study at the Paris Salon later in 1994.

The SLK was the first Mercedes with a folding hardtop, and it started a real craze for such a mechanism also available on affordable cars. With, for example, the Peugeot 206 CC and Ford Focus CC as imitators.

The cabin of the Mercedes SLK concept car

The shiny red interior was probably meant to refer to the golden era of the 1950s, but it was also an unsubtle reminder that it wasn’t so long ago that ‘good taste’ skipped an entire decade: the 1980s. Still: it was a beautifully designed, minimalist interior – a far cry from the fake walnut wood and endless gray plastic that the production car was saddled with.

The SLK, when it went on sale, gained a bit of a reputation for being a woman’s car. We can start crying that they should not have made the concept car so round, but it is very similar to the fact that it is precisely this tap on the nose of the patriarchy that has made the car such a success. Cleverly done, Mercedes.