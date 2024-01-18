Autonews: the territory of the Mercedes plant in Povarovo has become a warehouse for cars from China

The territory of the former Mercedes plant in Povarovo near Moscow has become a warehouse for storing cars from China, which are brought for new buyers. About a new way to use the enterprise site reports Autonews.

Currently, hundreds of cars covered in protective fabric are parked at the plant. According to the correspondent, the company placed a batch of large crossovers other than the Mercedes GLS. Some of the cars stored on the site are Chinese Lixiang hybrids, which at the end of 2023 were included in the top 10 in popularity among those unofficially imported to Russia. The company also stores Aito cars, the production plans of which the company previously announced.

The purchase of the Russian business of the Mercedes-Benz automaker became known in April 2023. The buyer was the Avtodom dealer group; the transaction amount was not disclosed, but the German company retained the right to buy the business back “for a fair market price, which is to be determined by an independent appraiser.” The Ministry of Industry and Trade stated that Avtodom will be able to attract other companies to work at the Moscow Region plant as production partners. At the beginning of 2024, the general director of Avtodom, Andrei Olkhovsky, spoke about plans to assemble 30 thousand cars this year together with a new partner and the idea to increase production to 100 thousand per year, subject to demand.

JSC MB RUS, part of the Avtodom Group, has entered into an agreement with the Chinese auto company Seres Group, which together with Huawei produces cars under the Aito brand. The Seres Aito M5 and M7 hybrids will be sold in Russia, and from the second half of 2024 – also the Seres Aito M9. The cars are promised to be serviced at service centers throughout the country.