In Berlin I saw the Berliner Philharmoniker perform Mahler’s First Symphony under the direction of the revered Iván Fischer. Only eighteen cards left. I raced to the Philharmonie, where a very nice ticket lady went through the best seats with me. I turned out to be able to sit for three tens less than I would have had to pay in Amsterdam for a comparable seat at the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra. And that for one of the world’s top orchestras in one of the world’s most beautiful halls.

I parked my car a hundred meters from the main entrance. To my surprise I was allowed to stand there for four hours for twelve euros, after nine o’clock even for free. I popped into a random restaurant nearby. I asked the waiter if his cook could get me the Berliner Philharmoniker. I ate superbly and everything came on time.

The concert was crushing. Fischer is someone who completely disassembles Mahler, cleans all parts and reassembles the enormous thinking machine puzzle piece by puzzle piece. I saw that wondrous orchestra turn matter into spirit with unparalleled discipline. The clinical reconstruction became a rebirth. The lady next to me, whom I had seen reading Walter Benjamin during the break, afterwards shared so exuberantly and expertly in my visible happiness. I heard me say something about completely new hearing perspectives, things that I too rarely say to neighbors on the front balcony in Amsterdam because I don’t want them to hear it thunder in Cologne.

Gift

I sign for this heavenly well-bred Germany and because happiness, like adversity, never comes alone, I received it again a week later from the Mercedes GLC. That is an SUV that had to be medium-sized because Mercedes-Benz also supplies larger and smaller crossovers, but they can skip them with confidence. You must have this one. In everything he mirrors on the right scale the high social order that brought me Mahler and perfectly timed pasta. He is the discreet host who thinks along with you and even steers slightly with you via the rear axle, so that the turning circle shrinks to a comically small 10.9 meters for such a colossus.

Except for a few trifles, everything is fine with him. The plastic of the center tunnel is a bit too plastic for an SUV of eighty backs. The wireless charger is located under a hatch behind the cup holders, where you have to awkwardly squeeze your phone in between when a latte is just steaming. Furthermore, the electronic handbrake and the light button at the bottom of the dashboard to the left of the steering wheel are just out of reach, and paddle shifters on the steering wheel were not necessary. Everything else kits.

It seems strange, a four-cylinder in a 1,925 kilo car, but no matter how dull it sounds when accelerating, it holds its own. With 204 hp, the power is not excessive but more than sufficient. The hesitation in the powertrain, the slight pause of breath after pressing the accelerator pedal, will be little noticed by the average SUV driver. He is somewhere else in his mind, if he has any thoughts. At cruising speeds, the GLC is silent as the grave. A good reason for ticking the optional Burmester 3D Surround sound system, which I thoroughly enjoyed. You earn back the investment of about 1,200 euros at the pump, because the GLC is remarkably economical for its size. I got to 1 in 15, much better than the factory spec. Good. Under promise, over deliver. That was sometimes different at Mercedes, but it has found its way back to civilization.

You can feel from the seats that they are designed for your generation and even more advanced decay. They embrace you powerfully but caringly, like sports seats with a doctorate in elderly care. Only the light show borders on puberty. The ventilation grilles are illuminated like the glass of a window prostitute. The handle for the door and the buttons for the electric seat adjustment are placed on a panel framed with dark blue light lines that floats like an island in the darkness of the door panels at night. Above the interior mirror is another island with reading lights and buttons for the panoramic roof. Getsie. For a moment you want to retract the praise for Germany. Then you see the resemblance to Mahler. There, when a top German orchestra plays it, what seemed like emo kitsch becomes a miracle. This is the Berlin Philharmonic of SUVs, the good spirit in matter. AND THE.