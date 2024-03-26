Still looks like a G-Wagen, right? So what's new about the Mercedes G-class after its facelift? Underneath the skin, Mercedes has added a 48-volt hybrid system to the various engines for an extra 20 hp and 200 Nm. You can choose from a 3.0-liter straight-six in the G 500 with 450 hp, a six-cylinder diesel called G 450 d with 390 hp and a monstrous 950 Nm of torque… and there is an AMG G 63, but more about that later.

The G retains its permanent four-wheel drive with high and low range via a nine-speed automatic transmission. You still have a ground clearance of 241 millimeters and a wading depth of 700 millimeters. And with the rear-view camera having been moved from its spot under the spare tire to above the license plate, you start to wonder if the design team has taken a year off. But make no mistake, that's the answer no.

The G-class has become more aerodynamic

Mercedes adds a small lip spoiler just above the windshield and the angular bumpers are slightly rounded in an attempt to deal more friendly with the wind. And did you see the holes in the rear wheel arches? These are also there to guide the wind better. Adrian Newey would be proud of this piece of aero wizardry.

With these adjustments and some extra sound insulation, it should be a bit quieter and more relaxing to drive the G-Wagen on the highway. But don't think that the Mercedes G-class has become a softie after its facelift. Mercedes steals Land Rover's idea of ​​the 'invisible bonnet' by using a camera that shows the road ahead, for when you're climbing a hill and you can't see past the tortoise-like turn signals. So you still have to be able to do serious off-roading with the G-class.

Mercedes-AMG G 63 has supercar specifications

Did you think we would forget about the AMG version? Of course not. Mercedes retains the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. So no hassle with four-cylinders, thanks schön. AMG does not increase the power, friend Brabus can do that. The power of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 is still 585 hp after the facelift.

Instead of extra power, AMG hopes to give the G-Wagen some sportier driving behavior in the corners. The sporty Mercedes division does this with an anti-roll suspension sourced from cars that are not apartment buildings, such as the AMG GT and the SL. This system is called AMG Active Ride Control, which is the German explanation for the fact that the four dampers are hydraulically connected and react to the road surface to keep the car flat. The result is smoother chassis behavior on straights and less 'oh my goodness, he's going to roll on his roof' when you come out of a bend.

For real daredevils, Mercedes has the AMG Offroad Package Pro. This includes Rock and Sand driving modes, deeper profile tires and a set of off-road-tastic roof racks. If that's a bit too military for you, you can option a carbon fiber package that makes the G 63 0.00000006 percent lighter and just as much faster around the Nürburgring. Probably.

Cheaper AMG, same performance?

AMG claims a 0-to-100 time of 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 240 km/h. Do you really need something faster? For your impression: an A 45 is faster, it can accommodate just as many people as this G 63 and you have largely the same interior. But since when does logic count in the G-Wagen purchasing process? You can also wait for the electric G-class.