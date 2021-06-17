An assembly line worker at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Vitoria, in an image provided by the company. DAIMLER

The plant that the multinational Daimler has in Vitoria, dedicated to the manufacture of Mercedes-brand vans, will stop production for at least the next week. The reason is the critical situation in the supply chain derived from the lack of semiconductors in the market, which has caused an accumulation of unfinished vans in the company’s fields that cannot be delivered to customers.

The stoppage will affect the three production shifts and both direct and indirect personnel. The lack of supplies of semiconductors and other plastic parts that has affected the Vitoria factory, especially in recent months, will not imply the approval of a Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE) as has already happened in two Mercedes plants Benz in Germany, since the stop will be made at the cost of the flexible hours pool established by agreement.

The lack of semiconductors, most of them coming from Asia, has resulted in around 600 unfinished vans per day. The largest industrial center in the Basque Country, which employs more than 5,000 workers, has filled the outdoor parking lot with this stock useless to deliver to customers and is already moving vans to other locations waiting to finish them.

The shutdown will begin next Monday and will last until Friday, although on Thursday the 24th the management of the company will study how the problem evolves in case the exceptional situation has to be prolonged one more day or production resumes on Monday the 28th. The company has confirmed that, despite the production halt, the multinational does not plan to reduce the production of Vito and V-Class vans for this year, which is expected to reach 148,600 units. Around 600 are produced each working day.

Semiconductors, relatively cheap parts, can end up paralyzing vans with a market price of 23,000 euros. In times when electronics drive practically all driving and vehicle systems, the lack of these small parts can end up having negative results, not only in the automotive industry, but also in the small appliance industry or on platforms. of games. Mercedes is not the only multinational with supply problems. Renault is also suffering from it at the Valladolid, Palencia and Seville plants; the Volkswagen factory in Landaben (Navarra), which has to close for several days also next week; Ford in Almussafes (Valencia) and Seat in Martorell (Barcelona). Nor is it the first time that Mercedes has been forced to stop due to lack of supplies. On May 25, the same thing happened to him with other pieces.