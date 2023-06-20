Mercedes has taken the curtain off the E-class Estate. What the new Mercedes looks like is no surprise. In April, Mercedes already launched the regular E-class. It’s basically the same car, but with a bigger boot – which doesn’t look bad at all – and new rear lights in the shape of the Mercedes star. Must love.

That bigger butt is the reason you came here, so let’s dive right in. The E-class station has a rear capacity of 615 liters with the rear seats up. This was 640 liters with the previous one. The luggage space has therefore shrunk slightly.

If you fold the rear seat flat, there is a gigantic 1,830 liters of cargo space. This is larger than the previous one, which has 1,820 liters. With the plug-in hybrid you lose some liters. You are left with 460 and 1,675 liters. The tailgate opens and closes at the touch of a button.

The E-Class Estate has also grown compared to its predecessor

The new Estate has a 22 millimeter longer wheelbase than the model it replaces. The extra length for the interior goes to the rear seat passengers. That is why the luggage space has not grown with it. In addition, the car is 28 millimeters wider than before, which translates to 25 millimeters of extra elbow room for the passengers.

The E-class gets the new MBUX Superscreen (not the Hyperscreen, so you have to buy an electric Merc for that) which ensures that the co-driver can watch movies on his own screen, for example. If the person behind the wheel looks at the screen for the co-driver, the car sees that and the screen is paused. Very safe.

Motorizations of the new Mercedes E-Class Estate

Mercedes builds three versions for Europe: the E 200, E 200 d and the E 300 e. All three get a 2.0-liter engine. The first two have a mild hybrid system and the E 300 e is a full-fledged PHEV. In terms of power, this plug-in hybrid is the strongest: 313 hp and 550 Nm. In addition, this version also accelerates the fastest (0-100 time of 6.5 seconds compared to 7.8 in the E 200 and 7.9 in the diesel).

The E 200 has an output of 204 hp and 320 Nm of torque. It has the highest top speed of the three (231 km/h versus 230 km/h in the diesel and 227 km/h in the PHEV). The diesel does it with 197 hp and 440 Nm. Mercedes promises that there will also be a plug-in hybrid version with a diesel engine, but whether that will also come our way is still the question.

Do you have a caravan or other heavy trailer that you like to hang behind you? The E-Class Estate can tow up to 2,100 kilos of unbraked towing weight. Then you know that too. The prices of the new Mercedes E-class Estate are not yet known.