MSI and Mercedes-AMG unveiled a jointly produced notebook dedicated to motorsport enthusiasts. Made in a limited edition and shown as a world premiere at Computex 2023, the Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport notebook is in selenite grey, with the Mercedes-AMG Motorsport logo on the top cover and other parts of the computer. Equipped with Intel Core i9 and NVIDIA RTX 40 series processors, Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport allows you to play even the latest generation titles. The display is a 4K 16:10 OLED and is accompanied by a package of coordinated and branded accessories from both companies, including a mouse, mousepad, USB flash drive and carrying case. “For us, ‘luxury gaming’ is not just about playing big,” said Eric Kuo, Executive Vice President & General Manager Notebook BU at MSI. “It also means being amazed by the exceptional build quality and sophisticated design of a notebook, which together convey the aesthetic of luxury.” Christoph Sagemüller, Head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, commented: “It was crucial for us to find a partner who shares our values ​​and ambitions. MSI, a leading brand in technology and gaming, has proven to be the right partner perfect, also by virtue of their commitment to innovation and their passion for high performance products”. The Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport notebook will also be on sale in Italy starting from September 2023, the price has not yet been announced.