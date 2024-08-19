One of the most anticipated events of the summer is about to return: the Open-Air Cinema 2024 at the Mercedes-Benz Museum.

From August 22nd to September 8th, film buffs will be able to enjoy magical evenings under the stars, with a selection of films ranging from blockbusters to comedies, through fascinating documentaries and animated films for the whole family.



The event, which has always been a great success, offers a varied program this year that will satisfy every taste. Highlights include the science fiction sequel “Dune – Part Two”, the action comedy “Deadpool & Wolverine” and the biopic “Back to Black”. Nature and adventure lovers will not be disappointed with the “International Ocean Film Tour Vol. 10” and the “European Outdoor Film Tour 2023”, which will bring breathtaking images and exciting stories to the big screen. For families, “Despicable Me 4” promises an evening of pure entertainment for young and old.

In collaboration with the “Queers & Friends” network of Mercedes-Benz AG, The romantic drama “All of Us Strangers” will also be screened, preceded by a talk on the theme of queerness in cinema, adding a thoughtful note to the schedule.

The screenings will begin at sunsetwith entry to the open-air cinema starting at 7:00 p.m. To complete the cinema experience, the cinema bar will offer a selection of drinks, popcorn and snacks, helping to recreate the typical atmosphere of summer evenings outdoors.

Tickets for the Open Air Cinema 2024 are available exclusively online at a cost of 12 euros per person, and can be purchased on the official Mercedes-Benz website. All films will be shown in German without English subtitles, for a complete immersion in the local film culture.

Don’t miss the chance to live a unique cinematic experience in the evocative setting of the Mercedes-Benz Museum, where the magic of cinema meets the charm of summer evenings under the stars.

The film program of the Open Air Cinema 2024: