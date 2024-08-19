One of the most anticipated events of the summer is about to return: the Open-Air Cinema 2024 at the Mercedes-Benz Museum.
From August 22nd to September 8th, film buffs will be able to enjoy magical evenings under the stars, with a selection of films ranging from blockbusters to comedies, through fascinating documentaries and animated films for the whole family.
The event, which has always been a great success, offers a varied program this year that will satisfy every taste. Highlights include the science fiction sequel “Dune – Part Two”, the action comedy “Deadpool & Wolverine” and the biopic “Back to Black”. Nature and adventure lovers will not be disappointed with the “International Ocean Film Tour Vol. 10” and the “European Outdoor Film Tour 2023”, which will bring breathtaking images and exciting stories to the big screen. For families, “Despicable Me 4” promises an evening of pure entertainment for young and old.
In collaboration with the “Queers & Friends” network of Mercedes-Benz AG, The romantic drama “All of Us Strangers” will also be screened, preceded by a talk on the theme of queerness in cinema, adding a thoughtful note to the schedule.
The screenings will begin at sunsetwith entry to the open-air cinema starting at 7:00 p.m. To complete the cinema experience, the cinema bar will offer a selection of drinks, popcorn and snacks, helping to recreate the typical atmosphere of summer evenings outdoors.
Tickets for the Open Air Cinema 2024 are available exclusively online at a cost of 12 euros per person, and can be purchased on the official Mercedes-Benz website. All films will be shown in German without English subtitles, for a complete immersion in the local film culture.
Don’t miss the chance to live a unique cinematic experience in the evocative setting of the Mercedes-Benz Museum, where the magic of cinema meets the charm of summer evenings under the stars.
The film program of the Open Air Cinema 2024:
- Thursday, August 22, 2024, 9:00 p.m.: “VfB in Team – The Season Finale” (2024). The final episode of the VfB Stuttgart football documentary about the 2023/2024 season.
- Friday, August 23, 2024, 9:00 p.m.: “One Million Minutes” (2024). A father rethinks his priorities after his daughter wants more time together.
- Saturday 24 August 2024, 9pm: “Back to Black” (2024). Amy Winehouse is discovered on the London music scene and experiences a rapid rise to stardom.
- Sunday, August 25, 2024, 9:00 p.m.: “The Fall Guy” (2024). After an accident, stuntman Colt Seavers hunts down a missing movie star and uncovers a conspiracy.
- Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 8:45 PM: “Wicked Little Letters” (2024). Rose Gooding is falsely accused of writing scandalous letters in a small town.
- Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 20:45: “EOFT 2023 – European Outdoor Film Tour”. Exciting adventures in various extreme sports around the world.
- Thursday, August 29, 2024, 8:45 p.m.: “Cocorico” (2024). A DNA test threatens a planned marriage between a noblewoman and a car dealer.
- Friday, August 30, 2024, 8:45 p.m.: “Despicable Me 4” (2024). Gru and his family battle an old enemy who is out for revenge.
- Saturday, August 31, 2024, 8:30 p.m.: “Chantal in Fairyland” (2024). Influencer Chantal must assert herself against magical threats in a fairytale world.
- Sunday, September 1, 2024, 8:30 p.m.: “Challengers” (2024). A tennis coach signs up her husband for a tournament to revitalize his tennis career.
- Tuesday, September 3, 2024, 8:30 PM: “International Ocean Film Tour Vol. 10” (2024). Five films take you to different aquatic worlds.
- Wednesday, September 4, 2024, 8:30 p.m.: “All of Us Strangers” (2024). Adam meets a mysterious neighbor and is confronted with his past.
- Thursday, September 5, 2024, 8:30 PM: “Kinds of Kindness” (2024). A modern fairytale triptych about people seeking control and spiritual guidance.
- Friday, September 6, 2024, 8:30 p.m.: “Deadpool & Wolverine” (2024). Deadpool and Wolverine join forces against a common enemy.
- Saturday, September 7, 2024, 8:30 p.m.: “Dune – Part Two” (2024). Paul Atreides fights for revenge and against a dark vision of the future.
- Sunday, September 8, 2024, 8:30 p.m.: “Fly Me to the Moon” (2024). A marketer plans a fake moon landing as a backup for a real mission.
