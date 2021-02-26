One of Dimovil’s goals is to always be close to professionals. With the arrival of the month of March, the official Mercedes-Benz dealer in the Region of Murcia wants to continue supporting companies with an exclusive offer for one of the most complete German brand vehicles: the Mercedes-Benz GLB 200d Business Plus.

The model, perfect for companies, comes with an attractive monthly fee of 499 euros without entry for units in ‘stock’. The fee supposes the signing of a contract in 48 comfortable monthly payments, with 10,000 kilometers a year, and includes all-risk insurance without excess and maintenance of the vehicle. In this way, Dimovil brings these vehicles in ‘stock’ within its SUV range to all its corporate clients.

The campaign is only valid for those units in ‘stock’



Mercedes-Benz is undoubtedly a benchmark for companies due to its wide range of adaptable models for each business and its innovative mobility, connectivity, after-sales and financial services that are conquering fleets of large companies, freelancers and SMEs. The model offered by Dimovil, the new GLB 200d Business Plus, is a vehicle with great design and personality. The Mercedes SUV includes the AMG Line, which reinforces the attractive sporty appearance of the vehicle, both outside and inside with the aesthetic underbody protection and longitudinal bars for the roof and the LED and fog lights. Another exclusive feature is the third row of seats for more space and comfort.

Notably, the vehicle includes the premium package, which includes a panoramic sunroof that brings light to the German SUV. In addition, it adds the blind spot control and the comfort package for the driver and front passenger seats.

Likewise, it is possible to integrate an iPhone® in the vehicle via Apple CarPlay ™ or also smartphones with Android operating system via Android Auto, and use them with the voice control unit. The GLB model makes driving easier and safer thanks to Mercedes-Benz Intelligent Drive, especially in stressful situations such as rush hours, during night trips or when driving on unfamiliar roads.

Dimovil, as an official Mercedes-Benz dealer in the Region of Murcia, offers all the guarantees and the best service for the purchase of this vehicle. Those interested can consult all the characteristics of this model in the link https://www.mercedes-benz.es/passengercars/buy/fleet-and-business/suv-offers.module.html or call 968 85 81 85.