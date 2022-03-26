In the movie LA Story Steve Martin’s character Harris Telemacher’s existential crisis is magnified by his job. He is a TV weatherman in a city where the weather is always the same: warm and sunny. But this must be Harris’s lucky day, as Los Angeles’ famous palm trees bow to a mighty storm, the rain bounces off the highways and the sky looks apocalyptic foreboding.

Fine for Harris, but not so much for the new Mercedes-AMG SL. The seventh generation of the leading sports car from Mercedes-Benz is again equipped with a fabric folding roof, after it did it for the past twenty years with a space-consuming folding hardtop. The new roof does wonders for the SL’s appearance, but it stays neatly folded for now as I head north on the Ortega Highway, which connects southern Orange County to Riverside.

On a (dangerous) path with the Mercedes-AMG SL 55

This road is known as one of the deadliest in the US; a 45-kilometer stretch of asphalt that contains an ancient Native American trail follows and appears to be bewitched. Motorcyclists love it. Currently it is full of grit and rocks that have broken free from the surrounding landscape, adding a little extra thrill to a road that is already doing its best to upset me.

The outgoing SL had not dealt with this so well; the new one immediately feels like a much sharper instrument. Faster steering, superior body control, much more agility. This is a big reset button for a car that emerged from racing in the 1950’s and turned into the epitome of Hollywood elegance. Clark Gable, Bobby Ewing and Richard Gere’s American gigolo all chose the SL – the car as a barometer of pop culture.

The old SL was a bit lost

But lately the mojo far from the model. That is why this generation developed by AMG is on a completely new basis that does not share anything with existing Mercedes. It gets the latest S-class MBUX interface, but with some tweaks specific to the SL, including a central screen that can tilt to avoid reflections. That won’t be necessary today.

The Mercedes-AMG SL looks great, don’t you think? With (sort of) short overhangs front and rear, thin ‘digital’ headlights, a silhouette with a long hood and short butt, a sharply sloping windshield and fashionably understated surfaces.

“This is the first SL I’ve designed, even though I’ve been with Mercedes for so long,” said design vice president Gorden Wagener. TopGear† “The 300 SL Gullwing is the blueprint, the car I kept in mind as we worked on the new one. That was a UFO when it first hit the market, you know? We started with a blank sheet of paper so that we could design everything ourselves. The SL has always been a mirror of the decade in which it came into being, and this is the SL for the digital age, an age of transformation. It was important to take its history with us, but also to make it very technical and to shape it in a progressive way.’

The Mercedes-AMG SL 55 is not a hybrid

But no electrification – not yet, at least. Instead, the new SL battles it out with two versions of Mercedes’ excellent 4.0-litre ‘hot V’ V8 biturbo. The Mercedes-AMG SL 55 has 476 hp, 700 Nm of torque, goes from 0 to 100 in 3.9 seconds and reaches 295 km/h. The SL 63 has 585 hp and 800 Nm, reaches 100 after 3.6 seconds and continues up to 315 km/h. A plug-in hybrid and all-electric version will also follow, although the SL will not carry the EQ badge.

To make the engine suitable, several adjustments were made: there is a new oil pan, the intercoolers were moved, there is active crankcase ventilation and a redesigned intake and exhaust. The engine was also equipped with liquid-filled active engine mounts to dampen unwanted vibrations. The SL’s cooling system has three levels to cool the engine, turbos, intercoolers, transmission and engine oil. AMG’s nine-speed MCT automatic transmission is now equipped with a wet clutch instead of a torque converter; this saves weight and mass inertia, which in turn is good for faster switching times.

F1 technology in the Mercedes-AMG SL

Mercedes has also been squinting at Formula 1, so there are several aero widgets to improve stability, reduce drag and optimize cooling. In the front bumper you’ll find a spoiler and splitter to reduce lift and direct airflow, and there are two channels for optimal brake cooling.

A two-piece, active Air Panel uses electronically activated louvers to direct airflow and either reduce drag or maximize cooling. On the back is an active spoiler that can take five different positions. There’s also an optional aerodynamics package that makes you stand out even more, and you can choose from aero-optimized 20- or 21-inch alloy wheels.

Stiff and as light as possible

In the structure of the car, aluminum, steel, magnesium and carbon fiber composite materials are mixed to create more rigidity while keeping things (relatively) lightweight. The windshield is surrounded by hot-formed high-strength steel tubes for maximum protection in the event of a rollover. The transverse stiffness of the SL is 50 percent higher than that of the AMG GT, and that is no small feat. The bare body structure weighs 270 pounds, although the 63 as a whole still puts a not-very-athletic 1,970 pounds on the road.

As you can see, there is a lot to discuss about the new SL, not the slightest question is how exactly we should see it compared to its AMG GT brother. The first impression is that the V8 in the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 is such a charismatic engine that it threatens to overwhelm the entire car, especially in Sport mode. It is impossible not to shamelessly enjoy that bubbling, sonorous and egocentric exhaust note. But it doesn’t take you long to realize that the SL is a much less frantic and frenetic machine.

And much more compliant, without getting a little sloppy. The 55 uses a revised version of AMG’s steel Ride Control suspension with adaptive dampers and new lightweight springs; the 63 has active roll stabilization with hydraulically linked dampers. There’s also a new five-link front axle to improve kinematics, with a similar set-up at the rear. The main components are made of forged aluminum. Much attention has been paid to chassis comfort, and a relaxed appearance has always been the SL’s modus operandi.

A lot of driving modes

However, you can still adjust a lot to your taste. The transmission has no fewer than six Dynamic Select modes to choose from: Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual and Race (the latter is an option on the SL 55, but standard on the 63). Mercedes has also built in its own version of Ferrari’s Side Slip Control called AMG Dynamics, where you can select a Basic, Advanced, Pro and Master setting to take advantage of what Mercedes calls ‘agility-enhancing interventions’. An electronically operated differential lock is standard on the SL 63 and available on the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 as part of the AMG Dynamic Plus package.

Both the 55 and 63 use composite steel discs with a diameter of 390 millimeters at the front and six-piston calipers at the front, against 360 millimeters and single-piston floating calipers at the rear. Carbon-ceramic brakes are an option. Of course you get the same dizzying stock of driver assistance systems as with other top-class Mercedes, although the lane assist is far less intrusive than in other cars.

The interior of the Mercedes-AMG SL 55

Inside, the new SL is a mix between the AMG GT and the latest S-Class. Aviation influences are everywhere: a wing-like structural design, four galvanized turbine openings for ventilation. The 12.3-inch display in front of the driver’s nose has a clever cut-out at the top and contains its own unique graphics and information. AMG’s Track Pace data logger is standard on the 63: it can capture more than 80 parameters, and you can add circuits yourself to the selection already stored in the system. The good news is that this is an SL that won’t get you muddy on a track day.

The cabin is dominated by the 11.9-inch portrait central screen, which can be adjusted electrically between angles of 12 and 32 degrees to avoid reflections when the roof is lowered. Fortunately, the display is easy to use and beautiful to look at. The door panels are cleverly layered and the whole looks particularly stunning at night, although the touch-sensitive buttons for the door mirrors begin to wobble when wet.

You lack nothing

The seats are shaped to appear lighter than they actually are, with a headrest integrated into the backrest. They are incredibly comfortable. Also note that the new SL has a 2+2 configuration for the first time since the 1989 R129, although I wonder who exactly would fit in the back here. Perhaps someone who is small and masochistic. A little masochist, for example.

In any case, the passengers in the front lack nothing. The SL is a car with an impressive bandwidth – intelligently designed, but not emotionless. It is a phenomenal pamper GT that, if you suddenly get the ghost, does not shy away from the rougher work.

Specifications Mercedes-AMG SL 55 (2022)

engine

3,982 cc

V8 biturbo

476 hp @ 5,500 rpm

700 Nm @ 2,250 rpm

Drive

four wheels

9v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 3.9 s

top 295 km/h

Consumption (average)

11.8 l/100 km

268 g/km CO2

Dimensions

4,705 x 1,915 x

1,359 mm (lxwxh)

2,700mm (wheelbase)

1,950 kg

70 l (petrol)

213-240 l (luggage)

Prices

nnb (NL)

nnb (B)