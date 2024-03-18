Does your mother-in-law's next Volvo really need 428 hp? And should we let overly cheerful entrepreneurs set off untrained in a Tesla with the power of a Bugatti Veyron? Whatever we think, cars are simply getting stronger. But apparently Brabus thinks that the Mercedes-AMG S-class is not yet strong enough, so the tuner gives the S 63 E Performance more power.

If you scroll through the gallery above, you are looking at the Brabus 930 S. The Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance itself already has 802 hp and 1,430 Nm. Power comes from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that is assisted by an electric motor. From a standstill you can reach 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and continue to accelerate to a maximum of 250 km/h.

Specifications of the Brabus 930 S

After the Brabus treatment you will have 930 hp and 1,510 Nm under your right foot. The sprint from 0 to 100 km/h is now a tenth of a second faster and the top speed is 290 km/h. The tuned S-class achieves this in sports mode. This requires more of the V8, which should also be clearly audible. If you prefer it a bit quieter, you can select the 'Coming Home' driving mode.

Brabus wouldn't be Brabus if they only treated the engine. That's why there are custom 22-inch Monoblock wheels. On the front there is a carbon fiber splitter and larger air intakes that direct the wind to the radiators and brakes. The flaps on the corners of the front bumper are not just for the eye. According to Brabus, these protrusions guide the wind in such a way that the nose of the Mercedes is less likely to rise at high speed.

Photo: © Brabus

Photo: © Brabus

Photo: © Brabus

Photo: © Brabus

Photo: © Brabus







At the back you will find a carbon fiber diffuser and a new sports exhaust. In and around the car there are more than enough Brabus badges to remind you which tuner this Mercedes-AMG S-class has been to. You can choose the color of the interior yourself, but Brabus has chosen a light blue color for the photos. We could say you have to love it, but you don't have to.

The price of the Mercedes-AMG S-class from Brabus

With a starting price of 236,170 euros, the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance is already quite pricey. Brabus casually increases that price by more than 160,000 euros. Sales prices start at 405,000 euros excluding taxes. You can also bring your own standard S 63 E to Brabus for a refresher. We don't know what you pay.